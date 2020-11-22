Today’s Birthday (11/22/20). You’ve got the Midas touch this year. Reap a golden harvest with steady diligence. Making a shift with your partner this winter inspires a personal breakthrough. Abandon personal habits that no longer serve next summer, sparking a fine romance and partnership phase. Strategize financially for growth.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities and strategize to realize an inspiring vision. An unexpected opportunity opens a new door. Watch for hidden danger. Wait for developments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Love wins. Remember that when things seem precarious between friends or with a group endeavor. Keep it cool. Connect on a heart level.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge has your attention. Resolve breakdowns or misunderstandings. Find the passionate thread, the part of the job that you love. Amplify it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — An investigation draws you in. The roads seem blocked; virtual research satisfies. Explore a subject of personal passion or fantasy. Learn new tricks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Family finances could seem unstable. Chip in as you can. Provide support. Share the load and share the feast.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow down to appreciate what you have. Partnership flows naturally, especially coming from love and gratitude. Romantic dreams can come true. Share your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow to avoid sharp corners. Don’t try to force things, especially physically. Relax and enjoy fitness routines and activities. Nurture your health and energy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on fun. Enjoy the game without taking risks. Get creative. Avoid expensive options and crowds. Share romantic ideas with someone interesting. Follow your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Household projects yield satisfying results. Bake something delicious or clean out a closet. Clear clutter and free up space. Share some family sweetness.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover clever solutions. Write your ideas. You’re especially brilliant and creative. Connect with your wider networks to share ideas and resources. Follow a hunch.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Strike out in a profitable direction. Old assumptions get challenged. New markets present new opportunities. Collaborate and streamline routines. Raise the cash flow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Things are lining up positively. Take charge of your destiny. Start by imagining the results you want. Take necessary actions. Set your own course.