Today’s Birthday (11/28/20). Lucrative opportunities abound this year. Discipline pays. Your dream home comes into focus. Support each other through changes this winter, before making a powerful personal discovery. Letting go of practices that no longer serve next summer inspires a flowering partnership phase. Together, plant seeds.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — As your fantasies clarify, they get more tangible and achievable. With Neptune direct, the way forward becomes apparent. Dreams provide valuable insight and motivation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A group project gains forward momentum with Neptune direct. Strange powers of attraction are at work. Teamwork produces satisfying results. Advance a shared dream.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your professional status rises with Neptune stationing direct. Career decisions gel. Dreams and ambitions clarify. Seemingly elusive opportunities come into focus. Go for it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Adventures beckon as the road clears. Travel and educational barriers diminish with Neptune direct. Find missing puzzle pieces. Clues direct you toward a discovery.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to save money. Financial confusion or vagueness solidifies into a working budget with Neptune direct. Sign contracts and firm up the numbers.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plan an adventure or exploration. Work together for common dreams. Partnerships strengthen and solidify with Neptune direct. Collaborations that seemed elusive come together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Put physical talents to work. Streamline practices. It’s easier to tell fact from fiction with Neptune direct. A health barrier diminishes. Follow the science.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Love becomes apparent. The path toward a romantic dream clarifies with Pisces Neptune stationing direct. Creativity comes naturally. Express your heart. Miracles abound.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health. Domestic fantasies and mysteries fade. Conditions at home improve with Neptune direct. Make your place dreamy. Add practical solutions. Communicate the vision.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Puzzle pieces connect. With Neptune direct, abstract subjects are easier to understand. It’s easier to see the machinery. Hidden truths get revealed. Communicate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — You can see the way ahead. A nebulous source of income materializes. With Neptune direct, it’s easier to collect and increase positive cash flow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Dreams approach reality. Gain clarity about personal goals with Neptune direct in your sign. Possibilities develop naturally. What seemed impossible now takes clear shape.