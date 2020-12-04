Today’s Birthday (12/04/20). Your next year could turn to gold. Cash flows abundantly with consistent efforts; save some. A domestic dream comes true. Collaborate around shifting circumstances this winter, inspiring personal insight. Change your style or look next summer, sparking a magnetic romantic attraction. You’re building stability.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with someone special. You’re especially quick and charming. Find solutions to unexpected circumstances in conversation. Talk about romance, passion and fun. Relax.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Discuss home improvements with family. Share ideas, possibilities and potential. Enjoy meaningful conversations, intellectual discussions or comforting small talk. Connect over something delicious.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. Research, investigate and write your discoveries. Keep your own score. Disagree respectfully. Don’t react without thinking; it could backfire. Measure your words.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover lucrative potential. Profitable opportunities arise in conversation. Ask for more and get it. Take advantage of a hot opportunity. Wheel and deal.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially confident and charismatic. Use your power for good. Work for a cause or project that you’re passionate about. Discuss solutions and opportunities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and indulge nostalgic reflection. The past is educational. History doesn’t always repeat; it rhymes. Invent what’s next and plan for it. Imagine and dream.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends. Team collaboration gets satisfying results. Follow through on what you said you’d do. Provide reliable support. It comes back when needed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take on a professional test or challenge. Let your team know what you’re up to. They can help if needed. Someone important is paying attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your wanderlust is getting worse. Check out potential costs and bargains. Avoid expensive risks. Plan in obsessive detail. Allow for flexibility. Anticipate changes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Do the research before making big financial commitments. Find hidden opportunities under unexpected changes. Review options. Collaborate with experts. Get terms in writing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A collaboration gets productive. Adapt to a change. Coordinate your response. Keep or change your word. Communication gets results. Together, you can move mountains.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Physical activity increases. Focus on work, health and fitness. Balance a busy schedule with time for yourself, to walk outside or work out. Rest deeply.