Today’s Birthday (12/06/20). Take advantage of your golden touch this year. Apply discipline and consistent action to grow resources. Together, weather winter storms before your own light breaks through. Making a personal change next summer sparks a delightful romance. Harvest what you’ve sown, and conserve for later feasting.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Work and health barriers or challenges confront you. Slow to assess and address them. Adjust your practices and routines to adapt. Follow your heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy fun with family and friends at home. Lay low and take it easy. A romantic challenge dissolves later. Family comes first. Relax together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Fix up your place. Make repairs and upgrades. Move things around and delete clutter. You can see what doesn’t work. Research before big expenses.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Others may demand quick action. Stay in communication. Avoid distractions and side chatter. Don’t get talked out of what you want. Review, edit and revise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit potential rises anew. Obstacles could prevent or delay cash flow. Stay in communication to cover any gap. New developments change the assignment.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energy surges are predicted. Launch a personal project later. Abandon preconceptions and adapt to how things are. Gain strength and options. Prioritize practical solutions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Get productive in private. Avoid travel, expense or crowds. Write and organize. Sort and file. Fact and fantasy clash. Decrease clutter and aim for clarity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow to clarify team communications. Nip misunderstandings in the bud. Mistakes could get expensive. Review carefully and wait to move until everyone is on board.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. A barrier blocks or delays shipments or communications. Focus on urgent deadlines and let other stuff wait. Connect and develop workarounds.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Plot your next adventure. Don’t dash out without preparing. Monitor conditions as roadblocks and delays abound. Avoid risk, expense or trouble through careful planning.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Strategize with your partner and avoid impulsive expenses. Avoid risky propositions. Old assumptions could get challenged. Connect for shared gain.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make time to address miscommunications or mistakes with your partner as soon as possible. Don’t try to force things. Provide gentle support. Listen.