Today’s Birthday (12/14/20). Discover lucrative opportunities this year. Profit through organization, discipline and elbow grease. A powerful, confident phase launches with today’s eclipse in your sign. Make personal changes next summer, before a collaboration reaches new levels. Reinvent yourself again next winter. Save up for something special.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. A six-month phase favoring education, travels and exploration sprout under this Sagittarius Eclipse. Consider new perspectives. Make long-distance connections and bold discoveries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Get creative to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon Solar Eclipse. Launch profitable initiatives. Support each other.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new chapter together. Partnership blossoms under this Sagittarius Eclipse. Collaborations flower. Support each other through change or transformation. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — The next six months sparks growing health and strength with this Eclipse. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for excellent performance. Reach a physical milestone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — This Sagittarius Eclipse initiates a six-month family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A blissful six-month domestic phase follows this Eclipse. Seeds planted long ago flower. Grow, tend and share the harvest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation over a transformative six-month Eclipse phase. Make powerful connections. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Step into new levels of prosperity. Discover fresh markets and shift position to tap into a win-win situation. Begin a lucrative six-month growth phase.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Raise talents, capacities and skills to new levels over six months with this Solar Eclipse in your sign. Begin a period of personal growth.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle over a six-month Eclipse phase. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A six-month phase benefits team efforts. Celebrate breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community following the Sagittarius Eclipse. Share love, support and appreciation. Connect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine over the next six months, inspired by this Sagittarius Eclipse. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities.