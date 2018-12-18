Airalyn Frame and Ali Zeka led the charge Tuesday evening for the Crusaders in Winfield against the Vikings. Backed up by their other talented players, the girls were able to muster a victory of 45-35, despite a rigorous, last-minute push by the Vikings.

Almost from the get-go, the Crusaders grabbed the lead and never let up. With their early lead of 7-0, the majority of those points were courtesy of Airalyn Frame. That lead soon increased to 11-2, with 3:28 remaining in the first quarter. The action soon became fast and furious out on the court with the Viking girls trying hard to keep up with the points scored by the Crusader Varsity girls. But, with 1:11 left in the first quarter with the Crusaders still leading 11-3. Near the end of the first quarter, McKenna Jones sank a three-pointer to make it 14-3.

The Vikings got scrappy as the second quarter started out. They were able to score five points to make it 14-8 with 6:48 remaining in the first half. The Vikings got very close briefly at 14-11, before Frame scored another three-pointer to make it 17-11. With 2:01 remaining in the first half, Frame scored yet again to make that score 22-13.

Those pesky fouls continued to make life difficult for the Crusaders as they tallied up sixteen of them in the first half. The Crusaders still ended the first half with a lead of 25-13 over the Vikings. Of those points, Frame was responsible for close to half of them.

Starting out the second half, Jacelyn Buck got into the action for the Crusaders to make it 28-13. Ali Zeka came in to make it 30-15. A shot from the free-throw line, courtesy of Frame, made it 31-15 with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter.

At that point, Zeka had made five points so far that quarter.

By the time the dust had settled, the score stood at 38-20 at the end of the third quarter.

With the fourth quarter, the Vikings came out fighting hard to try and stage a comeback. They were able to score fifteen points during that interval to the Crusaders’ seven. It was a good fight, but it came too late.

This was it for the Crusaders Varsity girls prior to Christmas vacation. The Crusaders come back with their next game playing at Clearwater on Jan. 4th.