After a terrifying 2017 with a reported 345 mass shootings, defined by four or more people shot at one location at roughly the same time, 2018 had more than 300 mass shootings spanning the entire country.

Following the deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the number of mass shootings in America reached 307, according to Business Insider

Some of the shootings that captured national attention:

On Jan. 23 in Benton, Ky. two people were killed and 18 injured during a shooting at Marshall County High School.

On Feb. 14, 17 people were killed and 34 injured during a school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. This became the deadliest high school shooting in United States history and marked the start of the “#NeverAgain movement started by several students who survived the shooting.

On May 18, 10 people were killed and 24 injured during a school shooting at Sante Fe High School in Sante Fe, Texas.

On June 28, 2018, five people were killed and seven injured at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.

On Aug. 26, three people were killed and 14 injured during a Madden NFL 19 competition in Jacksonville, Fla.

On Oct. 27, 11 people were killed and 17 injured during a synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

On Nov. 7, 13 people were killed and more than 25 injured during a shooting at a bar hosting a line-dancing event in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

