Topeka native Carl Ice has boosted Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway’s reputation for safety, on-time performance and productivity.

Ice joined Santa Fe Railway in 1979, working his way up to president and chief operating officer in 2010 and then president and CEO in 2014. BNSF is the nation’s leading freight transportation company, with 32,500 miles of track in 28 states.

Ice also is known for his philanthropic endeavors. He and his wife, Mary, who live in Westlake, Texas, have made numerous donations to Kansas State University, their alma mater.

The Kansas Board of Regents recently approved the naming of the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at K-State, where Ice earned an engineering degree in 1979. In 2015, the school’s $18 million basketball training facility was named the Ice Family Basketball Center.

“Kansas State University has meant so much to our family and afforded us so many opportunities,” Ice said. “With that comes the responsibility to be leaders and model the way. We do our best to fulfill that responsibility, in partnership with K-State and other outstanding Kansas organizations where our family participates. We are blessed to be able to help.”

Ice serves on the board of the Association of American Railroads. He is board chairman of the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association, board vice chairman of the Kansas City University Foundation, trustee of Kansas State University Foundation and leadership committee chairman of the Salvation Army advisory board.