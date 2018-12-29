Since its premiere in August, “BlacKkKlansman,” a movie about the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department, has received critical acclaim.

Co-writer for the movie is University of Kansas film professor and Junction City native Kevin Willmott, who worked alongside director/writer Spike Lee.

Lee became interested in working with Willmott after seeing his 2004 film “C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America.” They then worked together on “Chi-Raq,” released in 2015, before completing this year’s “BlacKkKlansman.”

“It’s doing really well,” Willmott said of “BlacKkKlansman.” “We just received multiple awards at the San Francisco Film Critics Circle Awards.”

The film also won the Grand Prix award at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and has received four Golden Globe and three Screen Actors Guild award nominations.

Willmott described the writing process with Lee as having a back-and-forth dynamic. They would meet at Lee’s studio in New York, and after that pass drafts between each other before setting on a finished product.

Willmott said he recently has been spending almost half of his time flying back and forth from Kansas to Los Angeles to promote “BlacKkKlansman,” but he’s enjoying it and somehow “making it all work out.”

Willmott, who has been working at KU for 18 years, said he and Lee recently finished a new project, and his hope for 2019 is to see where it goes. For now, though, Willmott is keeping quiet about the venture.