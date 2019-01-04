The Wellington Crusaders returned to the basketball court for their first game of 2019. Taking on the Clearwater Indians, the Junior Varsity Girls fought hard for a final score of 58-40.

The Clearwater Indians got the first points on the board, but the Crusader girls were going to make them work for it. Several times within the first few minutes of the game, the Crusaders were able to keep the score tied. But, with five minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Crusaders began to finally pull away.

Draven Warnock got on the board to make it 9-6, while Kylie Aufdengarten scored with a three-pointer to increase the Crusader lead to 12-6 with 3:44 remaining in the first quarter. The Indians were trying hard to catch up, but they were increasing their fouls by 3-1. McKenna Jones got onto the board for the Crusaders to make it 14-8.

Both teams were making their share of errors, with errant balls soaring where they were clearly not intended. Jones got another basket near the end of the first quarter to make the score 18-10.

The Indians were still making a fight for it at the start of the second quarter by getting onto the board first again to make it 18-12 with 6:55 remaining in the half. Time out was called shortly afterward by the Indians. Shortly after coming back out onto the court, Aufdengarten scored again for the Crusaders to make it 21-12 with 5:45 remaining.

There was more tumbling onto the court and scrambling for the ball as both teams seemed to have picked up with their intensity. With that kind of playing, the Indians were able to tighten the score a bit to make it 21-17 with five minutes remaining.

Natalie Henning was next to get on the score board for the Crusaders when she made the score 23-17. The Indians were trying hard to get three-pointers on the board, but they were just not being successful.

However, Jones scored with a two and then a three-pointer to make it 28-19. Jones then followed it up with a shot from the free-throw line and made it 29-19. At that point, it was briefly a ten-point ball game. Near the end of the half, the Indians made it from the free-throw line. It was Aufdengarten who scored one last shot from the free-throw line to make it 30-20. One last shot from the Indians near the end made it 30-21 at the end of the half.

Returning from halftime, the Indians came out charging to get on the scoreboard first again. With 6:43 remaining in the third quarter, they made it 30-23. The Crusaders shot back with a basket of their own to make it 32-23 with 5:20 remaining.

Alexus Clift got her shot from the free throw line to make it 33-23, but the Indians fired back again with baskets of their own to make it 33-27. With a little over three minutes remaining in the third quarter, time out was again called.

Coming back, the Crusaders proceeded to increase their lead again, with the help of Clift, to 37-27. With the clock running out for the quarter, the Crusaders had their biggest lead of the game with 43-29 over the Indians.

Coming into the final quarter, the Indians were still trying hard. They were able to make the score 43-33, but they were leading in fouls still at 10-7.

Myriland French shot from the free throw line and scored, along with another from Clift to make it 45-33 with 5:33 remaining in the game.

The Indians scored from the free throw, but the Crusaders scored again as well, making it 49-34.

It was Makenzie Haslett who was finally able to score a three-pointer for the Indians, making it 49-37 with 3:19 remaining.

Henning scored two from the free throw for the Crusaders to bring it at 51-37. Clift scored again by intercepting the ball from the Indians and making it 53-37 with 2:53 remaining. French scored again from the free throw to make it 54-39 with 2:01 left to go. Henning added another two from the free throw to make it 56-39. One last two pointer from the Crusaders made the final score 58-40.

The Crusaders return to the courts next Tuesday when they play at Wichita Collegiate.