The Wichita Force, Wichita’s professional indoor football team, will hold open tryouts for the 2019 season on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Hoover Field. Interested athletes should register in advance by completing the form at wichitaforce.com or calling the office at 316-425-1965. Registration fees are $40 in advance or $55 the day of tryouts.

On Sunday athletes should report to Hoover Field at 2250 N. Hoover Rd., Wichita, KS 67205, at 9:00 AM for check-in and registration. Tryouts will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM and are closed the public. The team will be announced shortly after.

Selected athletes will join returning Quarterback, Joe Hubener, formerly of K-State, and Linebacker, Marcus Carter, formerly of Friends University, under the direction of returning Head Coach Morris Lolar.

About The Wichita Force

The Wichita Force is a professional indoor football team that plays at INTRUST Bank Arena in downtown Wichita, KS. The Force provides the hardest hitting, highest scoring, and most exciting sporting experience that Wichita has to offer. Entering their fifth year as an original member of the Champions Indoor Football League, the Force is committed to a high level of play, and won the CIF Championship in 2016. Season tickets, group experiences, and premium seating are available by calling (316) 425-1965.