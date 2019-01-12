

Last Friday, the Andale Indians came to Wellington and overwhelmed the Crusaders.

The Varsity boys lost their game 68-49. The Varsity boys are now 3-6. The Junior Varsity boys were also defeated 71-50. The Junior Varsity boys are now 1-8.

The Varsity girls lost 58-36, and now are 6-3. The Junior Varsity girls were defeated by a much closer score of 54-48. They are now 7-2.

Next up for the Lady Crusaders is a match-up with the Circle Thunderbirds, playing at home. The game was on Tuesday, Jan. 15th, as this issue goes to press.

The Chaparral Roadrunner Tournament kicks off Wednesday, Jan. 16th with Kingman Vs. Wellington at 8:00 p.m.



