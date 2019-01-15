Playing at home Tuesday evening, the Junior Varsity Crusaders girls endured a walloping from the Circle Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds took an early lead and refused to give it up. By the end of the first quarter, the Crusaders were down 13-6.

By the end of the second quarter, the Crusaders were in big trouble, down an eye-popping 28 points with a score of 36-8. The Crusader girls tried to mount a comeback, but the odds were just not in their favor. The final score at the end of the game was 50-21. It was truly a crunching, agonizing defeat for the Crusaders ahead of the Roadrunner Classic Tournament beginning tomorrow evening in Anthony.