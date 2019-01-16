The Varsity Crusader girls had a memorable Tuesday night when they played the Circle Thunderbirds at home. The formidable Thunderbirds had already delivered a defeat to the Junior Varsity girls earlier in the evening.

The Crusaders got onto the board first when Ali Zeka scored the first two points of the game. In the melee that followed, though, the Thunderbirds showed they were not willing to let the Crusaders slide. The score was soon tied at 3-3. Taylor Meyer then scored her first three-pointer of the evening to make it 6-3. Rylee then went to the line for two more points. The score was then 8-3. But the Thunderbirds then followed up with a two and then a three-pointer to even the score again at 8-8.

Rusk and Zeka then contributed more points to break the tie again to make it 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Coming back out for the second quarter, Rusk was again at the line, scoring on her first attempt, but missing on her second.

With three minutes remaining in the first half, the Crusaders were leading the Thunderbirds 20-16. After Zeka downed a three-pointer to make it 23-18, she was again at the line, scoring one of her shots to make it 24-18, with two minutes left in the half.

It was then Meyer’s turn back on the line where she scored both of her shots. The Thunderbirds had fought back hard near the end to narrow the score to 26-24, with the Crusaders barely leading.

The Wellington High School Color Guard performed during half-time and put on quite a show.

Starting the third quarter, Rusk shot another three-pointer, followed shortly after by Meyer with a two more three-pointers of her own. The score was now 35-26. It was a great start to the quarter for the Lady Crusaders.

The Thunderbirds quickly managed to score five points to make it 35-31.

Rusk was back on the line again where she score both of her shots to make it 37-31 with 2:30 left in the third.

The Thunderbirds managed to score with another flurry of shots to tighten the score to 37-36. It was uncomfortably close for the Crusaders, and it was Myriland French with a three-pointer who gave them some breathing room again at 40-36. Zeka contributed more points to widen it to 43-36 with one minute remaining in the third.

Another three-pointer by Meyer gave the Crusaders a nice lead of 46-38 at the end of the third.

As the final quarter began, the Thunderbirds came out fired up. They managed to tighten the score again to 46-44 before the Crusaders called time-out. Returning to the court, the Crusaders kept up their pace with the score again close at 48-46 with 3:46 remaining in the game.

Once again, it was Meyer with yet another three-pointer, followed by French with another two to make 53-46 with 2:44 remaining in the game. The Thunderbirds shot from the line and scored two to make it 53-48 with 2:00 left to go.

With 1:35 left, the score stood at 53-50, the Crusaders maintaining a tight lead. Back at the line, Rusk made both of her shots to make it 55-50. Both teams got more points in until there was only 58 seconds left and once again the score was close at 56-54.

Zeka made one of her shots when she was back on the line to make it 57-54. But, then the Thunderbirds shocked everyone with a three-pointer to tie it at 57-57, with just a little over thirty seconds to go.

It was Zeka, back shooting from the line, who managed to break the final tie with seconds to spare. Making both of her shots, the final score was 59-57. It was a tough game for the Crusaders as the Thunderbirds put up one brutal fight.