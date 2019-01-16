Former Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton, who announced last month that he was headed to UTEP as a graduate transfer, has flipped his commitment at the last minute.

Delton announced on social media Tuesday that he will play his final season at TCU instead.

"Man I am so blessed for what I’ve learned through this game & how it has shaped me," Delton said on his Twitter account. "I’m proud of what I’ve done but I am not done yet... Change of plans. I will be finishing my final year at TCU. Excited to get started!!!"

Delton appeared in seven games with two starts for K-State in 2018, but lost the starting job to Skylar Thompson after a battle that lasted through the spring and preseason. He initially announced in late December that he was headed to UTEP, which is coached by Dana Dimel, his former offensive coordinator at K-State offensive coordinator.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, TCU was in the market for a grad transfer quarterback and had shown an interest in Alabama's Jalen Hurts, but that never materialized. Oklahoma's Austin Kendall also was mentioned as a possible target.

Delton completed 55 percent of his passes for 554 yards and two touchdowns during the 2018 season with two interceptions. He had 234 yards rushing and two more scores.

For his career, Delton rushed for 868 yards and 11 touchdowns in 20 games, while completing 56 percent of his passes for 1,202 yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions.

Delton started four games as a sophomore in 2017, but his career highlight was the Cactus Bowl that year, when he came off the bench in the second half for an ineffective Thompson and led the Wildcats to a 35-17 come-from-behind victory. He rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns, plus completed 7 of 10 passes for 52 yards and another score, receiving offensive most valuable player honors.