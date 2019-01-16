Gov. Laura Kelly said an attorney for the past decade with the Kansas Lottery would serve as interim executive director of the gaming agency.

The Democratic governor said prior to her State of the State speech Wednesday that Stephen Durrell would serve as the top official pending appointment of a permanent executive director. He's worked as chief counsel at the Kansas Lottery since 2007.



“Stephen brings decades of experience in business and regulatory environments, particularly in innovative and creative business solutions," Kelly said.



Durrell, a Washburn University law school graduate, has drafted lottery rules and regulations while handling day to day legal operations. He previously worked as assistant attorney general for the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission.