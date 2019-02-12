PREP GIRLS

CKL

Hesston 49, Lyons 17

HESSTON — Elise Kaiser scored 20 points to lead the Hesston Swather girls past Lyons 49-17 Friday.

Hesston led 25-6 at the half.

Marisa Vogt added 11 points for Hesston.

Kristina Head scored eight points for Lyons.

Hesston plays today at Larned.

HOAL

Berean Ac. 50, Moundridge 29

ELBING — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team downed Moundridge 50-29 Friday in Heart of America League play.

Up 10-6 after the first quarter, Berean made a 12-2 run in the second.

Brooke Wiebe led Berean with 17 points.

Erin Durst scored 11 points for Moundridge.

Berean hosts Bennington today. Moundridge hosts Ell-Saline today.

PREP BOYS

CKL

Hesston 47, Lyons 35

HESSTON — The Hesston Swathers stopped Lyons 47-35 Friday in CKL play in Hesston.

The Swathers led 23-10 at the half.

Cason Richardson led Hesston with 13 points.

Trey McClure led Lyons with 14 points.

Hesston plays today at Larned.

HOAL

Berean Ac. 55, Moundridge 31

ELBING — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team downed Moundridge Friday in HOAL play in Elbing.

The Warriors led 33-6 at the half.

“Lightning struck twice this week — and not in a good way,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Got down early and we could never recover. Became a game of trying to salvage some dignity. That's not a good spot to be in. Kids never quit. We have to right the ship — and in a hurry.”

Berean hosts Bennington today. Moundridge hosts Ell-Saline today.

Sedgwick 56, Bennington 49

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinals downed the Bennington Bulldogs 56-49 Friday in HOAL play in Sedgwick.

The Cardinals led 24-19 at the half.

Trey Bright led Sedgwick with 17 points. Hooper Schroeder scored 11.

Kyle Shipley scored 21 points for Bennington. J.T. Ohlson added 14 points.

Sedgwick plays today at Hutchinson Trinity.

JUCO WOMEN

Jayhawk II

Fort Scott 86, Hesston 58

FORT SCOTT — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to Fort Scott Community College 86-58 Saturday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play in Fort Scott.

Hesston trailed 35-32 at the half, but was outscored 29-8 in the third quarter.

Aniya Keeling scored 12 points for Fort Scott. Arkiarra Clark added 11.

Essence Tolson led Hesston with 20 points. Millaya Bray scored 18 points. Mackenzie Smith added 12 points.

Hesston is 4-19, 0-5 in conference play. Hesston plays at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kansas City (Kan.) Community College.

JUCO MEN

Jayhawk II

Fort Scott 74, Hesston 60

FORT SCOTT — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to Fort Scott Community College 74-68 Saturday in Fort Scott.

Hesston trailed 30-28 at the half.

Kannon Jones led Fort Scott with 16 points. Andre Nelson scored 15. Craig Jordan had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Danny Bradley Jr. led Hesston with 16 points.

Hesston is 10-15, 0-6 in conference play, and plays Wednesday at Kansas City (Kan.) Community College.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Eighth-grade boys

St. Joe 36, St. Mary 11

St. Mary 26, St. Thomas 24

The Newton St. Mary eighth-grade boys’ basketball team split a pair of games, losing to St. Joe-Ost 36-11 and beating St. Thomas 26-24 in Wichita Parochial Schools League play.

Friday’s game

ST. MARY — Eustace 6, Cordell 5.

St. Mary;3;8;—11

St. Joe;21;15;—36

Saturday’s game

ST. MARY — Eustace 11, Cordell 15.

St. Mary;14;12;—26

St. Thomas;10;14;—24