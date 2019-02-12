Hedwig (Hedy) Matthew was born on March 5, 1923 in Victoria, Kansas. She passed away on January 23, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in San Antonio, Texas. She was the beloved wife of Gail Eugene Matthew and mother of Sharon and Richard.

Hedy was the daughter of Anselm and Hermalina Leiker Dreiling and sister to four brothers Othmar, Daniel, Gilbert and Wilfred and three sisters, Lioba, Blanche, and Mary. Hedy was the much loved grandmother to four greatly cherished grandchildren, Tristem Laux, Addison Matthew, Beth and James Millican and a great grandson, Michael Charles Millican.

With her naval officer spouse and children Hedy traveled extensively, and finally settled in Prescott, Arizona after the death of her husband. She lived there for many years with her extended family making new friends and a new life for herself, but in her heart she was never far from her formidable and resilient German heritage in Victoria. She was always a part of that very special community. Hedy moved to San Antonio, Texas in 2014 to be closer to her daughter and granddaughter who were with her when she departed this world.

She was a consummate homemaker, baker and friend. Hedy left behind many greatly loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends throughout the country. She will be buried in the Victoria, Kansas cemetery through Cline's Mortuary, returning at last to the home she loved.