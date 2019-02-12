A fire that damaged a Leavenworth mobile home remains under investigation, a Fire Department official said.

The fire was reported at 1:15 p.m. Friday at 32 Woodmoor Court.

Mark DeMaranville, division chief of prevention for the Leavenworth Fire Department, said the first Fire Department crew that arrived on the scene extinguished the fire. The cause has not yet been determined.

The fire resulted in an estimated $25,000 in damage to the mobile home, and an additional $5,000 in damage to the home’s contents, according to DeMaranville.