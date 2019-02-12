Railers 7th

at AV-CTL I

SALINA — The Newton High School boys’ swimming team placed seventh Saturday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail Division I Championships at the Salina South pool.

Derby won the league title with 419 points, followed by Maize at 353, Salina South at 343, Campus at 301, Salina Central at 255, Hutchinson at 202 and Newton at 149.

Newton’s highest finish came in the 400-yard freestyle relay with the team of Creed Ekerberg, Zach Engelken, Seth Bontrager and Noah Massanari taking fifth in 3:45.45, a state consideration time.

The team of Ekerberg, Engelken, Henry Claassen finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:38.05, a state qualifying time.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Andrew Barron, Max Musser, Tryston Mitchell and Bontrager finished seventh in 1:59.57.

The highest individual finish for Newton was Massanari, who took seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.09, .01 seconds off the state consideration time.

Ekerberg placed ninth in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.11, a state consideration time. Ekerberg was 10th in the 100-yard freestyle in 55.14, a state consideration time.

Barron placed ninth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:06.50.

Mitchell placed 10th in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:34.72.

The state meet is Friday and Saturday at the Capital Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.

AV-CTL I

Championships

Saturday

Salina South pool

Team scores — Derby 419, Maize 353, Salina South 343, Campus 301, Salina Central 255, Hutchinson 202, Newton 149.

Newton results

x-exhibition

200-yd. medley relay — 7. Newton A (Barron, Musser, Mitchell, Bontrager) 1:59.57, Newton B (Hodge, Dinneen, Harder, Kennell) 2:15.45-x.

200-yd. freestyle — 11. Bontrager 2:08.13, 14. Hodge 2:12.81, 23. Kennell 2:36.64.

200-yd. IM — 10. Mitchell 2:34.72, 14. Musser 2:45.98, 18. Harder 3:05.54. Fuqua (Hesston exhibition) 2:38.62.

50-yd. freestyle — 9. Ekerberg 24.11, 15. Engelken 25.55, 16. Massanari 25.90, 26. Hirsh 27.70.

100-yd. butterfly — 14. Mitchell 1:07.29, 18. Barron 1:14.57.

100-yd. freestyle — 10. Ekerberg 55.14, 13. Engelken 56.57, 16. Bontrager 57.07, 22. Kennell 1:02.83.

500-yd. freestyle — 18. Harder 6:58.70.

200-yd. medley relay — 6. Newton A (Ekerberg, Engelken, Claassen, Massanari) 1:38.05, Newton B (Hirsh, Kennell, Schmidt, Hodge) 1:46.67-x.

100-yd. backstroke — 9. Barron 1:06.50, 14. Hodge 1:13.08. Fuqua (Hesston exhibition) 1:05.18-x.

100-yd. breastroke — 7. Massanari 1:12.09, 16. Dinneen 1:19.68, 17. Musser 1:20.32, 21. Schmidt 1:25.93.

400-yd. freestyle — 5. Newton A (Ekerberg, Engelken, Bontrager, Massanari) 3:45.45, Newton B (Barron, Hirsh, Mitchell, Claassen) 4:02.56-x.

Hesston claims

first medal

McPHERSON — Hesston High School wrestler Olivia Thompson competed at the Kansas Girls’ High School Championships Friday and Saturday in McPherson, claiming fourth at 113 pounds.

Thompson opened with a 4-1 decision over Sarita Cordova of Kansas City Harmon. In the quarterfinals, she downed Annah Turner-Simon of McPherson 3-2. In the semifinals, she fell to Madison Robertson of Fort Scott by fall in 3:37.

In the consolation semifinals, Thompson downed Sierra Miller of Eureka 3-1 in sudden victory. In the consolation finals, Thompson dropped a 3-0 decision to Sunny O’Leary of Riley County.

“Competing at the Kansas Girls Championship was a terrific experience for Olivia,” Hesston coach Doug Broadfoot said. “She has been practicing with the boys’ team all season with the idea of competing next year, but as this tournament approached, she decided to enter and experience what it’s like to compete. There were ten experienced girls in her bracket, so we really didn’t know how it would go. Olivia is scrappy and wrestled a couple of smart matches in two close early wins. Then, she was matched-up with the eventual 113-pound champ and got caught. Olivia did a nice job of bouncing back to win her next match, which guaranteed her a medal. She lost a tough one in the consolation finals, but we are very proud of Olivia’s accomplishment in her very first tournament.

“It was really something to see how girls’ participation in wrestling has exploded in Kansas. Eighty teams from throughout Kansas were represented, with well over 200 wrestlers participating in today’s tournament. It won’t be long before Kansas has a fully sanctioned state tournament series for girls. The participation numbers are growing by a 100 girls per year, so it’s time for the girls to have their own state championship series.”

Hesston tied for 63rd in the team standings out of 84 schools that sent competitors with seven points.

Host McPherson won with 113 points, followed by Fort Scott at 110, Spring Hill at 92, Great Bend at 76 and Emporia at 61.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association is discussing sanctioning girls’ wrestling as a championship sport.

Hesston, Halstead

compete at CKL

LARNED — The Hesston High School wrestling team placed fifth, while Halstead tied for eighth at the Central Kansas League Championships in Larned.

Pratt dominated the field with 230 points, followed by Smoky Valley at 119, Hoisington 107.5, Larned at 99 and Hesston at 82.5. Halstead scored 24 points.

For Hesston, Malachi Holmes won the 152 pound weight class at 5-0 in a round-robin. Holmes won three matches by fall, one by major decision. His first match was a 2-0 sudden victory over Kyle Horton of Hillsboro.

Jason Hecht finished second at 132 pounds at 3-2.

Domanic Clopton finished third at 195 pounds. Alex Koehn finished third at heavyweight.

Michael Friesen finished fifth at 138 pounds. Austin Griffin placed fifth at 170 pounds. Owen O’Halloran finished seventh at 182 pounds.

Nathan Whittsitt finished sixth at 220 pounds.

Carter Wingfield finished seventh at 145 pounds. Cody Wohlgemuth finished seventh at 160 pounds.

“We were pleased to finish fifth in a very tough CKL field,” Hesston coach Doug Broadfoot said. “This tournament was a nice warm up for next week’s regional hosted by Pratt who looked impressive. We had some guys wrestle tough and finish ahead of where they were seeded. Malachi Holmes started a little shaky having to go to overtime in his first match, but dominated the rest of the 152-pound bracket to win our only championship. Jason Hecht looked pretty physical winning runner-up at 132. Alex Koehn and Domanic Clopton also did a nice job earning third place medals. Michael Friesen has had to wrestle up a weight class all season and fought his way back tonight from a couple of tough early matches to end the tourney with a three-match win streak.”

For Halstead, Carter Hiebert finished third at 152 pounds.

Kaden Lopez finished fourth at 195 pounds.

Ivan Gutierrez finsihed sixth at 145 pounds. Cayden Brandt finished sixth at 160 pounds.

Kaden Hill finished seventh at 170 pounds.

Patrick Mueller finished eighth at 138 pounds.

Hesston competes Friday and Saturday in the Class 4A regionals in Pratt. Halstead competes in the Class 3-2-1A regionals Friday and Saturday at Fredonia.

Central Kansas League

Championships

Friday

at Larned

Team scores — Pratt 230, Smoky Valley 119, Hoisington 107.5, Larned 99, Hesston 82.5, Nickerson 64, Hillsboro 58, Halstead 24, Lyons 24.

Hesston results

132 — 2. Jason Hecht (3-2): 1. L Cole Steinert Hoi. 5-1; 2. W Corben Giles Nic. 1:32; 3. W Garrett Helmer Hil. 3:07; 4. L Chris Goans Ly. 6-2; 5. W Tarrant Young Pr. 2:58.

138 — 5. Michael Friesen (3-2): 1. L Samajay Alboyd Lar. 10-0 maj.dec.; 2. L Irlick Moreno Ly. 3-1; 3. W Anthony Carder Nic. 10-0 maj.dec.; CSF. W Patrick Mueller Hal. :31; Fifth. W Zachary Lamatsch Pr. 5-3.

145 — 7. Carter Wingfield (0-4): 1. L Tristan Rathbone Hil. 4-0; 2. L Dayne Yott Hoi. 5-0; 3. L Hogan Thompson Pr. 5:40; CSF. L Ivan Gutierrez Hal. 13-4 maj.dec.; Seventh. Bye.

152 — 1. Malachi Holmes (5-0): 1. W Kyle Horton Hil. 2-0 OT; 2. W Carter Hiebert Hal. 3:57; 3. W Clayton Edwards Nic. 1:31; 4. W Hunter Trostle SV 1:52; 5. W Trevor Stimatze Pr. 9-0 maj.dec.

160 — 7. Cody Wohlgemuth (0-4): 1. L Andre Patton Hil. 5:13; 2. L Chase Pywell SV 1:11; 3. L Cayden Brandt Hal. 1:53; CSF. L Blake Deines Hoi. :25; Seventh. Bye.

170 — 5. Austin Griffin (3-2): 1. L Joshua Ball Hoi. 2:29; 2. L Bryce Winsor Pr. 2:38; 3. W Kaden Hill Hal. 1:10; 4. W Chase Keesling Ly. 15-0 tech.fall (2:24); Fifth. W Austin Rempel Hil. 4:49.

182 — 5. Owen O’Halloran (2-3): 1. W Nicholas Long Hoi. 3:46; 2. L Tanner Luttig SV 2:35; 3. L Caden Blankenship Pr. 1:00; 4. W Josh Kramer Lar. 9-5; 5. L Lane Flaming Hil. 10-6.

195 — 3. Domanic Clopton (2-2): 1. W Kaden Lopez Hal. 1:50; 2. W Sam Logan Nic. :59; 4. L Sevren Hance Pr. :59; 5. L Wyatt Pedigo Hoi. :28.

220 — 6. Nathan Whitsitt (1-4): 1. L Keaton Thompson Lar. 1:23; 2. L Cade Boxberger Hoi. 1:01; 3. L Hunter Huber Pr. :45; CSF. W Luke Bates Ly. 1:04; Fifth. L Cade Boxberger Hoi. 3:07.

HWT — 3. Alex Koehn (3-2): 1. W Jesus Ornelas Pr. 1:05; 2. L Riley Philbern Hoi. 2:21; 3. L Ethan Wampler SV 1:05; 4. W Jared Janzen Hil. :32; 5. W Hector Garcia Lar. 1:35.

Halstead results

138 — 8. Patrick Mueller (0-5): 1. L Seth Morgan SV :39; 2. L Jordan Bachman Hil. :11; 3. L Zachary Lamatsch Pr. 1:35; CSF. L Michael Friesen Hes. :31; Seventh. L Anthony Carder Nic. :19.

145 — 6. Ivan Gutierrez (1-3): 1. L Dylan Schneider Nic. 4:42; 2. L Braydon Lemuz Lar. 5-1; 3. Bye; CSF. W Carter Wingfield Hes. 13-4 maj.dec.; Fifth. L Tristan Rathbone Hil. 3:31.

152 — 3. Carter Hiebert (3-2): 1. W Hunter Trostle SV :14; 2. L Malachi Holmes Hes. 3:57; 3. L Trevor Stimatze Pr. 3:52; 4. W Clayton Edwards Nic. 3:05; 5. W Kyle Horton Hil. 17-6 maj.dec.

160 — 6. Cayden Brandt (1-3): 1. L Chase Pywell SV 2:51; 2. L Andre Patton Hil. 9-6; 3. W Cody Wohlgemuth Hes. 1:53; CSF. Bye; Fifth. L Blake Deines Hoi. 1:03.

170 — 7. Kaden Hill (3-2): 1. L Bryce Winsor Pr. :02; 3. L Austin Griffin Hes. 1:10; 4. L Joshua Ball Hoi. :27; 5. W Chase Keesling Ly. inj.default; Seventh. W Nathaniel Pfortmiller Lar. 1:18.

195 — 4. Kaden Lopez (1-3): 1. L Domanic Clopton Hes. 1:50; 3. L Sevren Hance Pr. 1:44; 4. L Wyatt Pedigo Hoi. :17; 5. W Sam Logan Nic. 5:58.

Bethel competes

in two meets

The Bethel College competitive cheer team claimed a pair of third-place finishes Friday and Saturday.

Friday at the Sterling Invitational, Oklahoma City University won the 10-team meet at 84.75, followed by Ottawa at 75.78 and Bethel at 70.88.

Saturday at the eight-team Bethel Invitational, Oklahoma City won at 85.85, followed by Ottawa at 78.63 and Bethel at 77.78.

In a dual meet with Wayland Baptist after the Bethel meet, Bethel won 78.65-50.58.

"They were able to make the adjustments I asked them to from Friday's comp to Saturday," Bethel coach Joseph Gogus said. "They took the comments left by the judges and made sure we improved. Our home crowd was a great influence as well.

"We should now be about 20th or 21st in the NAIA standings at this point.”

Bethel competes at the KCAC Championships Friday at York College.

Sterling Inv. team scores — Oklahoma City 84.75, Ottawa 75.78, Bethel 70.88, Bethany 65.20, Friends 51.68, McPherson 50.86, Sterling 48.56, Oklahoma Panhandle State 43.08, Tabor 43.05, Wayland Baptist 42.58.

Bethel Inv. team scores — Oklahoma City 85.85, Ottawa 78.63, Bethel 77.78, Bethany 63.21, Kansas Wesleyan 54.00, Wayland Baptist 53.81, Oklahoma Panhandle State 53.16, McPherson 42.98.

BC softball

0-3 in opener

FORT WORTH — The Bethel College softball team opened the season with a 1-3 finish at the Cowtown NAIA Classic Friday and Saturday in Fort Worth.

Against top-ranked Oklahoma City, Bethel lost 15-1 in five inning. OCU used an 11-run fourth inning to break the game open.

Jaden Shores held Bethel to two hits with four strikeouts. Julianne Abeloe had two hits with three RBIs for OCU. Gabby Zucchiatti, Jaci Smith and Brittany Perez drove in two runs each.

Madison McDowell drove in Bethel’s run. Leisle Hoffman and Emalee Overbay each had a hit. McDowell took the loss pitching.

Against Morningside, which received votes in the NAIA pre-season poll, Bethel fell 8-6. The Threshers trailed 8-3 after six innings, but scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Ellie Cropley had two RBIs for Morningside. Carson Cameron, Morgan Nixon and Cortney Joiner each had two hits.

Paige Lansink threw four innings for the win, striking out three. Alex Nelson finished the game, striking out three.

Laura Pineda had three hits with an RBI for Bethel. Alexis Wilson drove in two runs. McDowell struck out three in the loss.

Bethel lost to Texas Wesleyan 8-0 in the Threshers’ final game. TWU also received votes in the NAIA pre-season poll. The game was called after five innings.

Makenna Aycock struck out 10 in three innings. Lacy Mann finished the game.

Taylor Sutton and Hailey Hollingsworth each drove in two runs.

Bethel was held to three hits. Riley Johnson took the loss, striking out three in four innings. McDowell struck out two in the fifth inning.

Bethel hosts Hastings at 1 p.m. Feb. 23.

Bethel track

team competes

SEWARD, Neb. — The Bethel College indoor track team competed Friday at the Concordia (Neb.) Invitational in Seward.

Braylen Brewer ran a personal best in the 200-meter dash in 22.60, taking second.

Bruce Rosario picked up personal bests in the 60-meter dash in 7.30 and the 200-meter dash in 23.52.

Heath Goertzen finished seventh in the triple jump in 42-5 1/4, a personal best.

Anthony Okigbo competed in his first meet of the season, finishing the 800-meter run in 2:19.73.

For the Bethel women, Jennifer Andres took second in the 200-meter dash in 26.09, a season best.

Natalie Graber ran the 1,000-meter run in 3:31.29.

Bethel competes Friday and Saturday at the NAIA Championships at Maryville, Mo.

Football rule

changes set

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Federation of State High School Associations have announced rule changes for high school football beginning with the 2019 season.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association is a NFHS member and plays under the rules set by the national federation.

The play clock will be extended from 25 to 40 seconds for most cases.

The play clock will start as soon as the previous play has been ruled dead and the ball has been set and the referee moved away from the ball.

The play clock will still be set for 25 seconds “(a) prior to a try following a score, (b) to start a period or overtime series, (c) following administration of an inadvertent whistle, (d) following a charged time-out, (e) following an official’s time-out, with a few exceptions, and (f) following the stoppage of the play clock by the referee for any other reason. In all other cases, 40 seconds will be placed on the play clock and start when the ball is declared dead by a game official.”

Provisions also have been made for the use of instant-replay review for post-season contests as adopted by state associations. The use, method and criteria of replay use will be set by state association.

The penalty for illegal kicking or batting the ball has been reduced to 10 yards. The horse-collar penalty has been expanded to include tackles from the name-plate area on the back of the jersey.

It will now be a penalty “to intentionally use the lower leg or foot to obstruct a runner below the knees.”

Beginning with the 2024 season, uniform numbers shall be at least eight inches high on the front and 10 inches high on the back, including borders. Numbers shall be at 1 1/2 inches wide. The number “shall be a single solid color that clearly contrasts with the body color of the jersey.”

A complete listing of the rule changes is available at www.nfhs.org. In the menu, select “Activities & Sports” and then select “Football.”