Five teens were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck overturned in Linwood, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 4:55 p.m. Saturday at Ash and Sixth streets.

A 15-year-old Tonganoxie boy was driving a 1993 Dodge Dakota south on Ash Street. When he attempted to make a turn, the truck skidded and overturned, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver and two passengers who were riding in the cab of the truck were not injured. Four girls who were riding in the bed of the truck were injured. Their ages rage from 13 to 14.

A 14-year-old girl became trapped under the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, according to Sherley.

The other four girls were taken to other hospitals to be treated for injuries.

The driver was cited for several alleged traffic violations including speeding, reckless driving and driving in violation of license restrictions, according to Sherley.