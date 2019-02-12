The Salina South girls knew this one was going to be tough. The Cougars lost to unbeaten Derby by 40 points on Feb. 1 and now the rematch was scheduled only 10 days later.

It followed a very similar pattern to the first contest, with South falling behind early and unable to match the firepower of the top-ranked Panthers in a 53-18 loss Monday night at the South High gym.

Derby, No. 1 in Class 6A and in the state’s overall girls rankings, improved to 16-0 this season, 9-0 in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League. The Panthers are the defending 6A state champions and have a pair of NCAA Division I commits in Tor’e Alford (Missouri State) and Kennedy Brown (Oregon State).

“They’re the best team in Kansas for a reason,” said South coach Ryan Stuart, whose team drops to 5-11, 2-7 league.

Both teams struggled in the early going with Derby leading 1-0 three minutes into the game and 4-0 midway through the first quarter. The Panthers eventually got it going, with Brown — a 6-foot-6 post — and Heather Mills hitting 3-pointers as Derby built a 17-0 lead.

The Cougars had 10 turnovers before getting their first points on a Camdyn Schreiber bucket late in the first quarter. South, playing without starting point guard Kylie Arnold, had another nine turnovers in the second quarter and trailed 32-5 at halftime.

The Panthers had 11 field goals in the first half, while South attempted a total of 12 shots.

With Derby leading 48-10 after three quarters, there was a continuous running clock in the fourth.

Brown had 16 points for the Panthers and did not play in the fourth quarter.

Victoria Maxton and Jadyn Zamecnik had five points each for the Cougars. Arnold, a freshman, began the season in a reserve role and played in a freshman tournament in December, requiring her to sit out one varsity game.

The South boys and girls will be on the road tonight for games at Goddard Eisenhower.

“We’ll put this one behind us and we get to play again in 24 hours,” Stuart said. “We’ve got two games this week with opportunities to be successful and it starts tomorrow.”