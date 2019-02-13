The Garden City Community College Board of Trustees on Tuedsay night unanimously approved Dr. Ryan Ruda, who has been serving as interim president, as the college's new president.

According to a press release from the college, the trustees made the decision after returning to open session after about an hour-long closed session at the end of its regularly scheduled meeting. The trustees and Ruda now will enter into contract negotiations, according to the release.

Ruda will step into the position following five months as interim president. He succeeds former President Herbert Swender, who left the college through a mutual separation agreement in August after months of public criticism.

The Telegram will continue to cover this developing story online Wednesday, as well as in its Thursday print edition.

