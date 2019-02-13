What is the standard for determining morality and immorality? Recently, we have heard leaders of the liberal-progressives say, a "wall" is immoral.

Recently, we saw Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York Legislature jump for joy when they passed a bill that allows abortion up until the time of birth. You have to give the governor credit for not allowing his Catholic faith to get in the way of terminating the life of a baby.

In the past few days, we saw Gov. Northam of Virginia support abortion after a baby is born alive. The mother and her doctor would decide whether the baby would live or die. Don't worry, they promised to keep the baby comfortable until the baby was dead.

I never heard those same liberal-progressive leaders, who said the "wall" was immoral, speak out against what Gov. Northam said.

More recently, we discovered that Gov. Northam's medical school yearbook contains a very racist photo on his page. That picture certainly is immoral and unacceptable. Some liberals did condemn it.

If the "wall" and racist picture are immoral to liberal-progressives, how can infantcide draw hardly a whisper from these liberals? What is their standard for morality, immorality?

The basic philosophy of the liberal-progressives is moral relativism, which teaches that there are no absolutes, nothing is really right or wrong.

Whatever a group of people decide is right for them, becomes the standard by which they determine what is moral or immoral.

The only accurate standard by which to determine morality or immorality is God's divine word, the Bible.

If any group of people can decide for themselves what is right or wrong, aren't you thankful you weren't a beautiful Aztec maiden, who was chosen to be sacrificed to satisfy the gods? That was an accepted practice for them.

— Paul McNall, Sharon Springs