Ricky D. Porter, 62, of Lindsborg passed away Feb. 12, at Salina Regional Health Center. Ricky was born Dec. 20, 1956 in Wichita to the late Benjamin and Wynona (Rouse) Porter.

He was the husband of the late LeiLani Porter, who passed away in 2017.

Ricky is survived by his daughters: Rachelle Grimmett (Justin), Nicole Houser (Adam), and Jennalee Willis; sister: Betty Enright; brothers: James Porter and Robert Porter; as well as 13 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brothers, Jerry and Terry Kitchen.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 18 at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 102 S. Washington, Lindsborg, with Pastor Jeff Waugh officiating.

Memorials may be designated for the Porter family, to be distributed at a later date. Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

