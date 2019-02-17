Today in History for Feb. 17, 2019



In 1801, the U.S. House of Representatives broke an electoral tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, electing Jefferson president; Burr became vice president.

In 1815, the United States and Britain exchanged the instruments of ratification for the Treaty of Ghent, ending the War of 1812.

In 1865, during the Civil War, Columbia, S.C., burned as the Confederates evacuated and Union forces moved in.

In 1968, the original Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, located on the campus of Springfield College in Massachusetts, was opened to the public.

In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon departed the White House with his wife, Pat, on a historic trip to China.

In 1996, world chess champion Garry Kasparov beat IBM supercomputer "Deep Blue," winning a six-game match in Philadelphia (however, Kasparov lost to Deep Blue in a rematch in 1997).

In 2009, President Barack Obama signed a mammoth, $787 billion economic stimulus package into law in Denver; he also approved adding some 17,000 U.S. troops for the war in Afghanistan.

In 2018, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, told a conference in Germany that there was now "incontrovertible" evidence of a Russian plot to disrupt the 2016 U.S. election; the statement stood in stark contrast to Trump's claim that Russian interference in his election victory was a hoax.

Birthdays

Actress Christina Pickles is 84.

Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 83.

Actor Richard Karn is 63.

Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 56.

Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 56.

Actor Jason Ritter is 39.

TV personality Paris Hilton is 38.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 38.

TV host Daphne Oz is 33.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 28.