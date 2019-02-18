St. John Rep. Greg Lewis said Monday he would resign from the Kansas House after concluding his battle with brain cancer prevented him from representing constituents at the level each deserved.

Lewis, a Republican elected in 2014, stood before colleagues on the House floor to explain a cancerous brain tumor discovered in December necessitated his departure from politics. His resignation will be effective Friday.

"The mass in my head turned out to be a glioblastoma, high-grade level IV, which is a cancerous brain tumor that grows exponentially. But, that is OK. I know this tumor cannot defeat my God nor His plan for salvation for me and you," Lewis said.

House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, said Lewis would be missed in the House. He said Lewis "is a good man, and has been an excellent colleague to work alongside in the Kansas House."

Lewis said he continued to undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment following several surgeries.

The farmer and rancher who served on two agriculture committees in the House said being a state legislator in the 113th District wasn't on his bucket list, but he viewed the opportunity as a great honor.

His parting advice was to enjoy each day with family, friends and legislators. He spoke of Bible verses before thanking people for the calls, cards, texts and visits.

"Serve your district with a servant's heart," Lewis said. "This is the House of Representatives. This is not the House of self interest. This is not the House of special interest. This is the people's House."

Rep. Blaine Finch, R-Ottawa, said the ideals shared by Lewis ought to guide lawmakers.

"I hope we will all take it to heart and mind," Finch said.