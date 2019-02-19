Maurice “Mo” Penny, mayor of The Highlands, is running for re-election this year and also is seeking an at-large seat on the Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees.

The filing deadline to run for city and school board seats is noon June 3. Candidates must file at the Reno County Clerk’s office in the Reno County Courthouse Annex, 125 W. 1st Ave.

Reno County Deputy Election Officer Jenna Fager said she contacted the Kansas Secretary of State’s office after Penny filed first for the HCC race and then for The Highlands post. In some election cycles, a candidate’s name cannot appear on the ballot twice. However, in the city-school elections, that’s allowed, she said.

Cities and school districts have until May 1 to certify the positions that will appear on the ballot on Nov. 5 general election. Candidates began filing in January, but the filings have been light.

Incumbents running on the Hutchinson Community College board are Robert Snyder, South Hutchinson, District 2/Position 5; Terry Bisbee, Hutchinson, District 1/Position 1; and David Marshall, Hutchinson, District 3/Position 3.

Another early filer was Todd Carr, Hutchinson, who is seeking an at-large seat on Buhler USD 313’s school board.