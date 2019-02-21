It was a week that Kansas Wesleyan's women would just as soon forget.

Now that it's finally over, the Coyotes are ready to do just that.

Eight days after learning that a pair of forfeits knocked them out of second place in the Kansas Conference and five days removed from a home loss to rival Bethany on senior night, they have no choice but to move on.

KWU, now the No. 3 seed in the conference postseason tournament, will look to extend its season at 7 tonight with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 6 Oklahoma Wesleyan at Mabee Arena.

"We had a tough week last week in many areas of the program and to top it off we finished the regular season with our senior night game against a rival," Kansas Wesleyan coach Ryan Showman said. "There was a lot of emotion, a lot of mental and emotional fatigue.

"I thought Bethany played outstanding and made a lot of plays, but we were able to take a day off Sunday and refocus on a three-day season. It's a different game."

Thanks to the two forfeit losses, should the Coyotes win tonight, they likely would have to go on the road to No. 2 seed Sterling for Saturday's semifinal. The championship game is set for Monday at Hartman Arena in Park City.

"Even though we ended the regular season with a loss, I'm really proud of what we were able to do, our body of work," said Showman, whose Coyotes still finished at 20-10 overall, 18-6 in the league, despite the forfeits. "It stinks in the moment because it was an emotional senior night for a great group of six seniors, but we're a veteran group and we were able to turn the page."

When it comes to facing Oklahoma Wesleyan for a third time, the Coyotes are not as eager to turn the page. They swept the regular-season series from the Eagles, winning 80-64 on Nov. 17 in Bartlesville and 79-66 at home Jan. 12.

"We're two teams that play similar styles," Showman said. "We both like to space you out, we both shoot a lot of threes and run in transition.

"That style of play suits us and I think we've had a lot of our success playing at a fast pace and getting up and down."

Both teams also rely on offensive balance, with KWU boasting seven players that average seven or more points and Oklahoma Wesleyan seven with at least a 5.9-point average.

For the Coyotes, senior guard Kayla Kivinski leads the way with 12.3 points a game, shooting 41.8 percent from 3-point range. Top reserve Courtney Heinen adds 10.2 points, followed by senior Sydney Mortensen at 9.0 and Haleigh Bradford at 8.4, while center Virja Lewis contributes 7.6 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds.

Hannah Nealis averages 11.5 points, Amanda Hart 9.9, Danae Goodwin 9.4 and Makayla Melton 9.1 with 5.4 rebounds for Oklahoma Wesleyan.

"I think there's a renewed sense of urgency," Showman said of the tournament. "Especially for our seniors, because we don't have anything guaranteed to us.

"We've got to play well enough to put ourselves in position to win. The last three games we've played well in stretches, but we need to put together 40 full minutes."