“All this for lint?” The little girl held up a handful of fuzz from the clothes dryer trap. Week one of Lent was only half over and she was already exasperated. In her mind, everything she wanted to do was nixed by the family.

“This is Lent,” they explained.

On the first day of Lent, Ash Wednesday, there are no requirements if we choose to attend a church service. By just showing up, we express that deep need to admit that we are lowly dust bunnies. We spiritually sprint out of the church. We have indulged ourselves enough. We want to take authority back from our demanding, needy selves. We want to change. Like the winter earth moving toward spring, we want something good and new to bud forth in ourselves.

Now what to do with the next 39 days? Lenten old-timers try to maintain old Lenten practices. The guidelines focused on food, something everyone needs and understands. During Lent (with a break on Sundays) adults in good health between the ages of 21 and 59 should eat one full meal, two smaller ones which, if combined should not equal the size of the main meal. No snacking and no meat.

To my Episcopalian grandfather, the last requirement was a gift from heaven. He had found my Grandmother's small Catholic calendar. With his precise mind and exacting finger, he counted forty blessed Lenten days marked with the sign of a fish. “You're not a good Catholic!” Literal man that he was, it never occurred to him that the symbol simply meant “meatless.” Grandmother did not like fish and fixing it for him was not in her Lenten discipline!

Oh, the food fights, the legalism of Lent. “Father, is it is a sin if I made vegetable soup but used meat broth?” “Father, I forgot and ate a hamburger.” Food was the subject. The object of Lent went missing.

Good Mother Church assessed the quibbling and said. 'This is the way it is. Two days. That's all I ask. Ash Wednesday and Good Friday I want you to fast and abstain. On Fridays abstain from meat. All the other days I want you to tailor Lent to your own spiritual needs. Fast from gossip, from selfishness. Be a better person.

But for what? The death to self that Jesus exhibited by carrying a cross, dying on it, being buried and then rising from the dead is only a literary story to some. Others believe the account so much so that they use Lent as a way to imitate His self-denial. They want to detach from the attachments that keep them from the potential their Creator has given them.

Forgoing music on the car radio for silent prayer; turning off the television for face time with family; using a coffee cup or glass that we don't like are things we do many times a day. Even easy, simple and constant reminders that this is Lent come with temptation that the effort is worth nothing. In truth, it is worth much.

Restaurants promote Lenten specials. Seductive bargains appear for chocolate bars. Grocery stores advertise Lenten ingredients and recipes. If our spiritual efforts affect marketing, how much more do they affect and redirect our wandering souls?

Michelle leaned against a counter in my kitchen. Although her first prom was just a weekend away her mind lingered on the past forty days. Good Friday services were done. Easter was so close you could touch it. “I have had a good Lent,” she said peacefully. Her naturally wavy black hair shone. Her eyes were soft and reflective. She had purposefully put the needs of her family before her own during Lent. She had also picked some specific prayer disciplines. Still a teenager, flightiness had been replaced by a mysterious spiritual strength.

Twenty-four hours later, without a mark on her body, she was dead from a freak car accident.

At the wake, her best friend testified, “We believe that she has reached her destination and is happy. It is the rest of us who are left to grieve and to suffer.”

Extra food or entertainment are human comforts. They distract us from runny noses or the losses in our lives. Lent is a time to set aside man-made comforts and seek a Higher source of solace and encouragement. It is a time that is good for anybody, even those who think that the end of life is the end. Better to try out Lent and make room for an unknown than to ignore it and discover all too late that there really is more to life than a ball of lint.

