Newton High School junior Ty Berry broke out of a scoring slump with 36 points to lead the Railers past Salina South 70-62 Friday in AV-CTL I play on senior night at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton led 30-20 at the half and withstood a late South comeback, hitting 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter. Berry was nine of 10 from the line, all in the fourth quarter. Berry also hit seven 3-pointers.

“I’ve been getting in the gym and taking more shots,” Berry said. “I’m starting to shoot the ball more high than straight, and that’s helping a lot. It was good for us to get the lead and seal it. We were able to hold on down to the wire like that. The toughest team always wins.”

Newton, 11-9 and 7-5 in AV-CTL I play, snaps a three-game losing streak that cost the team about two or three spots in the sub-state seedings. Newton rebounds from a 37-point loss to Salina Central.

“Monday was about rock bottom,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “You go through things like that in the season. I was really happy with our practices Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. I thought we were patient on offense. In the second half, we reverted back a little. We were patient and took good shots. Ty stepped up and made some big shots for us.”

Alex Krogmeier added 15 points for the Railers. Senior Damarius Peterson added 13.

Collin Schreiber led South with 19 points. A.J. Johnson scored 16 points. Elex Banks scored 11 and Devon Junghans scored 10.

South drops to 8-12, 3-9 in league play.

Newton faces 14-5 McPherson at 7 p.m. Thursday in the sub-state semifinals. The winner gets the winner between 15-5 Bishop Carroll or 8-12 Kapaun-Mt. Carmel Saturday in the finals.

McPherson is coming off an 84-70 win over Augusta Monday, rebounding from an 81-65 loss to Circle last week.

“Playing McPherson in the roundhouse, it’s quite an honor to play a post-season game there,” Preston said. “They are a really good team. They have a lot of skilled players. They’re going to be fired up. We will have to be too.”

SALINA SOUTH (8-12, 3-9 AV-CTL I) — Schreiber 2 (3) 6-9 5, 19; Johnson 4 (1) 5-8 3, 16; Hennert 0 0-0 0, 0; Junghans 1 (2) 2-2 0, 10; Garrett 3 0-0 2, 6; Ratcliff 0 0-0 1, 0; Garcia 0 0-0 0, 0; Banks 5 1-2 4, 11; TOTALS 15 (6) 14-21 15, 62.

NEWTON (11-9, 7-5 AV-CTL I) — Brackeen 1 0-0 2, 2; Berry 3 (7) 9-10 3, 36; Sauceda 0 0-0 0, 0; Krogmeier 5 (1`) 2-2 1, 15; Ray 1 0-1 2, 2; Jones 1 0-0 3, 2; Peterson 6 1-5 4, 13; Mills 0 0-0 0, 0; Ruth 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 17 (8) 12-18 15, 70.

Newton;17;13;17;23;—70

S.South;8;12;21;21;—62