At least Abilene's Will Stroda didn't wait until the final seconds to make his move and qualify for the Class 4A state wrestling finals for the first time in his career.

But 30 seconds remaining is still cutting it pretty close.

Stroda, a junior for the Cowboys, got a two-point take down with a half-minute remaining in his 113-pound match with Chanute's Kolton Misener to win a 4-3 decision Friday night at the Tony's Pizza Events Center.

The victory boosted Stroda (45-3) into Saturday's championship match against Winfield sophomore Braden Ledford.

"This is awesome. It's what I've been working for all year," said Stroda, who finished third last year at 113 and fifth as a freshman at 106. "It's been my goal ever since I was a little kid. I haven't gotten it yet, but I've got one more left in me."

Stroda trailed 2-0 in the second period and 3-2 in the third before getting the takedown he needed.

"I knew I needed to score and get ahead if I wanted to win," he said. "I cut him and got the takedown to seal the deal."

Zachery Ferris of Chapman will be wrestling for a state championship as well. The Irish junior will be matched up with Braden Morgan of El Dorado at 220 pounds.

Ferris (33-5) is in the finals for the first time with an 8-5 decision over Kenny Fehrman of Wellington at 220. He started the day with a narrow 3-2 win in his first match and got better as the day went along.

"Once I got through that first match, I felt a lot better. It kind of kick-started me for the rest of the day," Ferris said. "This means a lot, especially being a junior and wrestling against a lot of seniors. This shows what I can do in the future and how close I am to the top."

Ferris will have all he can handle in the finals against Morgan, who won a state title last year at 195 pounds and is 106-6 since the start of his sophomore season.

Dakotah Whiteley of Abilene and Dax Hopp of Smoky Valley won their first two matches on Friday, but fell in the 170-pound semifinals.

Whiteley (33-5) was up after the first period in his match with Scott City's Wyatt Hayes, but Hayes put him on his back and won with a pin at the 2:50 mark. Hopp (38-9) dropped a 3-0 decision to Marysville's Storm Slupianek, who got a takedown in the first period and an escape in the third.

Marysville leads logjam

In the team race, the Marysville Bulldogs put themselves in a good position to win their first-ever state title, but it won't be easy; they'll have to earn it.

No less than three other schools are breathing down the Bulldogs' neck heading into Saturday's second day of competition and another two or three teams could be right there in the thick of it if they have a good Saturday as well.

The Bulldogs ended Friday's competition with 88 points, 11 more than second-place Scott City. Frontenac is another 9.5 points behind Scott City and Winfield is fourth with 67 points.

Marysville advanced two wrestlers to Saturday's finals — Slupianek at 170 pounds and Garron Champoux at 195 — and four others have already clinched a medal.

"It's been a pretty good first day, but it's going to be decided in the consolation rounds tomorrow," Marysville coach Cole Fredrickson said. "That's our focus right now. We've got two guys in the finals; we've got four other guys guaranteed medals and we've got four others gunning for medals tomorrow, so it's going to to come down to those consolation matches."

The Bulldogs placed six wrestlers in the semifinals, but only Slupianek and Champoux advanced to championship matches.

"You definitely want to get the win for yourself, but if you can help your team with those bonus points, you go after them," said Slupianek, who won a 3-0 decision over Hopp of Smoky Valley. "We believed that we can win a state title since the start of the season. That's what we've been working for, so we'll take our shot."

His teammate in the finals, agreed.

"We want it bad," said Champoux, who pinned Frontenac's Dylan Ensch in his 195 semifinals match. "There's a lot of talent on this team and I think we can win it. That's what everyone wants."

Perfect endings?

Three wrestlers are still in the hunt for perfect seasons — Pratt sophomore Devon Weber (40-0) at 106 pounds; Frontenac senior Riley McDaniel (37-0) at 138 and Tonganoxie senior Korbin Riedel (41-0) at 152.

Paola junior Preston Martin will be going after his third state championship today. He will wrestle at 126 pounds against Coby Burchett of Fort Scott. Martin won state titles at 106 pounds as a freshman and 113 as a sophomore.

Darryl Rylant of Clearwater, Gavin Cullor of Prairie View and Morgan of El Dorado will be shooting for their second state titles. Rylant, a senior, has finished first (freshman), second (sophomore) and fourth (junior) at state and will carry a career record of 154-8 into today's 145-pound title match against Mason Jameson of Frontenac.