More snow is coming! More cold weather is on the way! I don’t like winter; I don’t like the cold!

I think all of us are tired of the winter and look forward to spring with its warmer temperatures and sunny days with soft breezes. It can’t come too soon!

Without the winter, I would not appreciate the spring. If it were not for the cold, I would not appreciate the warm winds of spring.

All people, at one time or another, feel the cold winds of winter in our souls. All of us, from time to time, know the darkness of the cloudy days of despair and sadness. Who among us has not sat in darkness and in the shadow of death?

Yet in winter I am a person of hope! I believe spring will come. I believe that regardless of how bad today may be, tomorrow has the potential for new life. And it is to this new life that we are called. The only book of the Bible that does not mention God by name speak his words as our beloved:

“My beloved speaks to me: ‘Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away; for now, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone. The flowers appear on the earth; the time of singing has come, and the voice of the turtledove is heard in our land. The fig tree puts forth its figs and the vines are in blossom; they give forth fragrance. Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away” (Song of Solomon 2).

Our God is a God of hope…a God of tomorrow…a God of the future, not the past. As people of God, we are called to share this message of hope and life. Maybe we can do this by feeding the hungry and clothing the naked. Maybe hope comes in the form of marching for equality and fairness. Maybe…

Maybe springtime begins in the heart. When the soul is warmed by the winds of love, and we see in the other a brother or a sister who needs the warmth of a smile and the encouragement of a kind word. I think the small acts of kindness prepare the way for spring. I think when we are ready to treat others as we would wish to be treated then we hear the rustle of new life in the world around us.

There may still be snow on the ground. And the air is still chilled. But in the heart the warmth of spring begins to spread. In the heart new life blossoms. In the heart love grows.

Come let us proclaim spring. Come let us do good to all. Come let us share words of encouragement, deeds of charity.

“Arise my love, my fair one, and come away; for now winter is past…”

The Rt. Rev. Michael P. Milliken served as 5th Bishop of Western Kansas.