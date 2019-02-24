HILLSBORO — Senior guard Morgan Ediger is one of those special players who, on cue, is capable of turning her game on.

Saturday afternoon, heeding the halftime request of her coach, Shawn Reed to be less passive, Ediger exploded for all of her game-high 23 points after intermission and led the Tabor Bluejays to a 58-43 win in the semifinals of the KCAC postseason tournament.

The result puts the Bluejays into Monday night's title at Park City’s Hartman Arena against Sterling, a 94-88 winner over Kansas Wesleyan in the other semifinal. Tabor takes a 27-3 record and No. 10 ranking into the contest, while No. 15 Sterling is 27-4.

The Swedes finished their season 19-13.

After both teams struggled to do much the first 20 minutes against each other’s defense, the second half was all Ediger and Tabor.

“Our defense was good for about a half,” Bethany coach Keith Ferguson said, “and then Ediger really took over and made some really tough shots. I’ll be glad to see that kid graduate.”

After that silent first half, Ferguson offered his analysis.

“That’s what she does. She turns it on when it’s time to go. She’s a special player,” he said. “Tabor did a great job of taking us out of a lot of our (offensive) stuff and we just couldn’t keep (our defense) up.”

Ediger did her damage despite nursing a headache, according to Reed.

“She deferred a lot the first half,” Reed said, “and was very passive and I told her, ‘We can’t have you do that. I know you don’t feel well today (but) I need you to be more assertive with the ball in your hands and she was.”

While Ediger tore it up herself in the final 20 minutes, she set the tone for an offensive explosion on Tabor’s final possession of the first half.

Patiently dribbling near midcourt with the Bethany defenders waiting for her to take the last shot, she came off a screen and dished to a wide open Tristan Leizler for 3-point basket that gave the Bluejays a 20-17 lead at the break.

Halei Worthen got a quick hoop for Bethany to start the second half, but Ediger followed with a step-back 3-pointers and moments later converted a traditional 3-point play to extend Tabor’s lead to nine, 30-21.

When Bethany was threatening to close the gap as the quarter ended, Ediger was good on a pair of charity tosses that put the Bluejays in front by 10 into the final period. With Ediger going 7 for 8 from the field (2 of 3 from 3-point range), Tabor shot 62 percent from the field in the second half and had an answer for everything Bethany tried.

“I really wasn’t attacking off of on-ball (screens),” Ediger said of her first half. “I was just being real passive and at halftime coach told me I had to be more aggressive."

In the final period, a Kelsi Mueller 3 got Bethany back within nine, 45-36, but a 12-0 run finished the Swedes off.

Worthen finished with 15 points to lead Bethany. One of the more impressive stats for the Swedes came in the first half with Keisha Hamilton recorded four blocks.

Tabor held Bethany to 28 percent shooting for the game (13 of 46) and Reed said he knew hit team would have to protect the arc.

“We had to be aware where Mueller, (Erin) Richardson and (Sena) Aktas were all the time — that was a focal point of our game plan,” he said.

"It’s hard to finish that way especially with a group of seniors who have taken this program to a new level," Ferguson said. "You wanted to see them keep going.”

Playing their final game for Bethany were Alex Tyson, Erin Richardson, Sarah Bartel, Marissa Pope and Shalie Dahl.