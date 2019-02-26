Misunderstanding exists regarding the first 10 amendments to our United States Constitution.

The delegates to the 1787 Constitutional Convention believed all people were endowed with sovereign rights by their creator. A minority of delegates believed those most abused rights, by previous governments, should be spelled out and protected in the new Constitution.

A majority of the convention delegates disagreed, believing that listing some of their God- given rights would lead to a misunderstanding of the fact that all rights belong to the people not just the most abused by previous governments and thus at risk of ursurpation if the new government were to spin out of control of the states and people.

Nine states approved the new Constitution and immediately established the government. The first/new Congress in an attempt to get the remaining states to join agreed to propose amendments under Article V.

The remaining states agreed and joined making the approval of the new Constitution unanimous. More than 160 amendments were purposed. A congressional committee trimmed it down to 12 items.

The ninth and 10th amendments were added to ensure that the listing of some rights, listed in the Constitution, could never be construed as being the only rights to be protected from/by the new government.

Congress approved the 12 proposed amendments by the necessary two-thirds majority and submitted them to the 13 new states.

The first 10 amendments received the approval of three-fourths of the 13 states and became amendments 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 & 10, the Bill of Rights.

One of the proposed amendments was never ratified. The other was ratified in 1992, becoming the 27th Amendment.

Art Howell, Brookville, Lincoln