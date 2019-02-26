BASKETBALL

SUB-STATE PLAY STARTS TONIGHT FOR 3 COUNTY TEAMS: All three Saline County high school basketball teams playing tonight will have to go on the road as they begin competition in their respective sub-states.

The Southeast of Saline boys and girls teams will play a doubleheader tonight at Phillipsburg High School as part of the Class 3A Hoisington sub-state.

The girls game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start, with the Trojans entering the playoffs with an 11-8 record, while the Panthers are 12-8. The winner of today’s contest will play again Thursday at Hoisington High School and face either Norton or Smoky Valley.

The boys game will follow at approximately 6:30 p.m., with Southeast coming in with a 5-14 record, while Phillipsburg is 17-2. The Southeast-Phillipsburg winner plays in Friday’s semifinals at Hoisington, and will face the winner of Monday’s contest between Norton and Smoky Valley.

The Sacred Heart girls are on the road tonight but will not have to travel far. The Knights (10-10) open the Class 2A Sterling sub-state with a 7 p.m. contest at Bennington (12-7).

The Sacred Heart-Bennington winner will advance to Friday’s semifinals at Sterling High School and face top-seed Inman.

INMAN BOYS 63, ELL-SALINE 30: At Inman, the Cardinals were unable to stay with the top-seeded Teutons and had their season come to an end in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state at Inman High School.

Ell-Saline ended its season with a record of 3-18. Inman (18-2) advances to Thursday's sub-state semifinals at Sterling High School and will face Bennington, a 62-35 winner over Canton-Galva.

The Cardinals struggled from the outset, getting only three field goals in the first half and trailing 33-14 at halftime. Treyton Peterson had 10 of Ell-Saline's 13 points in the third quarter, but the Cardinals could not get enough defensive stops and were down 57-27 going to the fourth.

Peterson finished with 15 points to account for half of Ell-Saline's scoring. Six-foot-8 senior Mason Thiessen had 18 points for Inman and senior Payton Froese added 13.

INMAN GIRLS 41, ELL-SALINE 11: At Inman, the Ell-Saline girls got the defensive effort they needed, but never could muster enough offense to stay close with the top-seeded Teutons in Monday's 2A sub-state opener.

Inman (17-3) will play in Friday's sub-state semifinals against the winner of tonight's game between Sacred Heart and Bennington. Ell-Saline ends its season 0-20.

The Cardinals held Inman to only 18 points in the first half, but Ell-Saline had only two first-half field goals — one 3-pointer each from Raleigh Kramer and Brynna Rowley — to trail 18-6 at halftime. The Teutons extended their lead to 28-11 after three quarters, then held the Cardinals scoreless in the fourth.

Kramer and Rowley were the only Ell-Saline players to score in the game, with Kramer finishing with six points and Rowley had five. Inman had 41 points but also had 10 different players score in the game.