The Journal welcomes news of promotions, new hires and retirements within your business. Send a press release and photo, if desired, to:

Sunday Money

Salina Journal

P.O. Box 740

Salina, KS 67402-0740

Or, email to: thostetter@salina.com, with photo in JPG format

Susan Eberwein is the new program assistant for the Salina Arts & Humanities. A native of Salina, Eberwein holds a bachelor of science degree in technology leadership from Fort Hays State University and an AAS degree from Salina Area Technical College. She previously worked for the Department for Children and Families and served in various capacities for Salina Tech, including overseeing or supporting student work-study, leadership development, enrollment, and Title IX, disability and veterans services.

In the finance-insurance industry, she has worked with public-sector entities including the city of Salina, USD 305, USD 306 and Saline County. In her role at SAH, Eberwein will oversee the River Festival’s Artyopolis children’s area and support the Festival’s Visual Arts components and assist with event administration. Alongside her River Festival duties, Eberwein also will support SAH public art and artist-education projects and outreach through ASK (Artists Sharing Knowledge) programming.





Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) Acting Secretary Delía García has selected Laurel Klein Searles to serve as director of unemployment insurance and Julie Menghini as director of communications/legislative liaison for the agency.

Searles is originally from Minneapolis, Kan., and graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor of science in business administration. She is also a Washburn University Law School graduate and worked as a staff attorney with the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. Searles joined KDOL in 2012 as an Appeals Referee and was promoted to Chief of Appeals three years later. In October, she joined the Social Security Administration office in Topeka as an attorney advisor.

Menghini is a lifelong Kansan. She was a member of the Kansas House of Representatives for eight years and served two years as Minority Whip. She is a Pittsburg State University graduate and holds the Senior Certified Professional Certification from the Society of Human Resource Management. Most recently, she spent more than seven years as the human resources director for Pittsburg Community Schools.

Gary Yates II is a new Corrections Officer I in the Saline County Sheriff's Office. His duty is to maintain security in the jail. He is a Smoky Valley High School graduate.

MANHATTAN — The 2018 Lud Fiser Citizen of the Year for Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce is longtime area businessman Phil Howe. Howe is the 52nd recipient of the Citizen of the Year award. After a stint in the U.S. Army, he worked for United National Bank (later merger as Commerce Bank) and in 1969, he applied for and received the charter for his own bank and oversaw the rapid growth of Kansas State Bank.

His distinguished career includes president at Griffith Oil Company. He has founded Baystone Financial Group (1988) and Master Medical Company out of Scottsdale, Ariz., which he guided as the company’s president.





Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce names Dr. Cheryl Grice

as C. Clyde Jones Volunteer of the Year at annual meeting

MANHATTAN — Cheryl Grice was selected 2018 C. Clyde Jones Volunteer of the Year by the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.

Director of Strategic Relations at Kansas State University, Grice focuses upon talent acquisition. She has been a 25-year devotee on the Kansas State campus and started as Senior Strategic Planner. These important causes include Friends of McCain and Little Apple Pilot Club. A founding member and current board member of Fairy Godmothers Fund, which is connected to the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, Grice sits on the boards for Boys and Girls Club Manhattan, Manhattan Area Chamber and the community foundation.