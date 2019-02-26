Administrators and staff at several of Hutchinson USD 308’s elementary schools are talking about changing how they carry out education.

That conversation is underway at Lincoln Elementary School, 315 E.Bigger St.; Wiley Elementary School, 900 W. 21st Ave.; and Allen Magnet School, 403 W. 10th Ave. No decisions have been made but the Hutchinson USD 308 school board will decide in March whether to approve the application of a local school - or schools - to the Kansas State Department of Education’s planned Apollo program.

The state launched a Kansans Can School Redesign Project that incorporates the names of the U.S. space program. The first class of seven school districts, chosen in 2017, redesigned schools under the Mercury banner. More school districts became involved through the subsequent Gemini I and Gemini II programs. The latest is Apollo, and districts face a deadline of April 5 to apply.

Across the state, 47 school districts and 110 schools are in the process of carrying out a redesign or are preparing for changes under the Redesign Project, according to the State Department of Education. A redesign school does not get increased state aid. Also, there is not a single blueprint for the changes, although the schools are supposed to focus on five outcomes for student success: Social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, individual plans of study, high school graduation and post-secondary success.

The majority of staff in a school must support undertaking a redesign, under the state's rules. Also, a school's staff is supposed to prepare for a full school year before the redesign is implemented. Haven USD 312 currently is in the planning year for the redesign of all of its schools.

“The vision is coming from teachers,” USD 308 Superintendent Gary Price said of the state’s redesign approach. “That’s what I think is so exciting about it,” he said.

“We do not believe we have done our homework yet to apply for Apollo,” Lincoln Elementary School Principal Darla Fisher told the Hutchinson school board Monday night. She said they want to bring the teachers along but not rush into it. Even though she doesn’t want to enter into the official Apollo process, talk of changes and redesigning at Lincoln have been taking place.

Schools can implement some changes without officially becoming a state-recognized redesign school. Allen is a STEM magnet and it may be eyeing an Apollo application or a hybrid approach, the school board was told. At Wiley Elementary School, a secret ballot vote showed over 97 percent supported undertaking a redesign, the school board heard.

Price urged school board members to raise questions in advance of a presentation in March from the schools. Board President Kail Denison and fellow board member Tad Dower questioned the impact of students in the high-mobile USD 308 district, where a child might move from a redesigned school to a more traditional school.

“The kids will adapt,” Price said, saying it would be harder on parents.

Are upper-level administrators at USD 308 ready, asked school board member Lance Patterson, voicing concern about the timing and readiness.

In July, USD 308 will have a new superintendent. Last month, the local board hired Clay County USD 379 Superintendents Mike Folks to succeed Price. Clay County USD has schools in the Gemini II program.

Price said he hoped for a “robust” discussion at the board’s March 11 meeting on the redesign issue.