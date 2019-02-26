Last Tuesday I wrote about the upcoming Presidents Day. That’s the day we annually honor the past presidents of the United States. I spoke harshly, however, about the current holder of that office.

I did promise to daily pray for him. That I did and will continue so to do. Now Presidents Day has passed but I must say that my dismay, disdain, and disfavor toward the current POTUS has only deepened. My prayers obviously have had little effect. His ongoing tantrum over not getting his own way with funding for his sham wall shames America.

His declaration of a ‘national emergency” through which he’ll shift governmental monies to fund his folly is just a blatant power grab to make his presidency a despotic rule. Now I’m even more disquieted and alarmed about the diabolic possibilities facing America’s future with him as the president. I increasingly believe that this POTUS presents a real threat to American democracy. He seems to be striving to be the last American president and the first American dictator.

But thanks to all those wise and dedicated prior Presidents, there is always hope: the United States Constitution. For me, the Constitution adopted by our founders, “preserved, protected, and defended” by all subsequent presidents, remains the most ingenious, inspired, and important document ever created by humankind.

That piece of paper, written so long ago. has enabled, guided, expanded, and prospered the greatest nation the world has ever known. The Constitution of the United States of America continues to be the bedrock of our life, liberty, and law. It is a treasure for every American and for all humanity.

One of its most valued qualities is that it is a living document, not frozen in time, or interpretation, or application. As the nation has grown, so has its governing charter. The Constitution has been able to encompass new realities, new situations, and new demands. The great genius of its authors is that they built into the Constitution this “living quality” and did not carve it in stone.

Because it is a living document, it now can effectively shelter a nation of some 200-plus million very diverse peoples, with very different ethnic backgrounds, national origins, and religious practices. Because the Constitution is designed to be fluid it has allowed it’s people to thrive, its population to increase, it’s area to go from shore to shore and beyond, and it’s citizenry to encompass all who would cherish it’s promised freedoms. Because of the blessedness of the Constitution, we Americans can tack upon our national doorpost: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddles masses yearning to be free; the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Sent these homeless, tempest-tossed to me”.

The Constitution embraces them all. And because of that great document, we must never have a “no vacancy sign” on our door post or at our borders. So, even with the incompetence, immorality, and immaturity of the potus of today, who himself has not preserved, protected or defended, or even respected the Constitution, that great piece of paper will inevitably call him to account and the nation will prevail.

There are, however, many who obviously diametrically oppose my stated position about this potus and vigorously defend, promote, and fully support his policies and programs. And hey loudly proclaim that support. That too is guaranteed by our Constitution. And on this day I would celebrate and honor one such protagonist: Columnist Cal Thomas

As I’ve mentioned several times in the past, Cal Thomas and I seldom, if ever, agree on anything even as we share the Opinion Page of the Hutch News. To me, he is a first rate prig (notice the “r”). To him, republicans are God’s chosen and the true saviors of America. Any who don’t agree and express progressive, liberal, or populace ideas are simply muddy headed socialists and real threats to America and should be anathema. Cal has seemingly drawn a very sharp line in the sand (or is it a wall on his border?) between himself, his good guys, and the rest of us. But whatever else, you know where he stands.

But even as his consistent adversary, I must offer him my congratulations and applause on his 35th year of being a syndicated columnist. That is a marvelous achievement, even if I personally despair of his arrogance (his photo always seems to looking down his nose at the rest of us), his content, and his prejudice.

Nevertheless, to opine in publication, to regularly face sometimes vicious rebuttal, to persevere in a consistent proclamation of particular presumptions for 35 years, is worthy of applause, accolades, and appreciation. He may be wrong, but credit is due for his steadfast and faithful loyalty to the error of his ways. So I tip my hat to “cool Cal” and wish him well throughout his days.

So dear reader let us trust in the Constitution of the United States of America. Trust it to preserve, protect, and defend our democracy and give thanks that it insures we all can loudly opine at will on anything … even if we’re wrong. That is a truly great freedom worthy of our respect and gratitude.

Fr. Bob Layne, a retired Episcopal priest, lives in McPherson.