What Hutchinson facility saves nearly 100 lives every week yet gets little recognition? Surprisingly it's not the hospital emergency room, surgery suite or even doctor offices, all who also perform amazing work and improve quality of life for many people.

It 's the brick building at 1901 North Waldron, just South of Hutchinson Clinic, where treatment and care take place with little notice from those passing by but a world of difference for those inside and their families. The Dialysis Center of Hutchinson is like an oasis for patients who no longer have kidney function and is staffed by some of the most conscientious and helpful people you would ever want to meet. It's a story that needs telling.

Without the center kidney patients desperately needing a cleansing of their blood at least three times weekly either wouldn't be alive or would have to endure traveling 30 to 50 miles for their living saving treatment. The center is one of 25,000 nationwide by DaVita, a company headquartered in Denver that several years ago took over from the Clinic who provides its local medical director, Dr. Patrick Fluck, and still maintains a small ownership percentage. DaVita has a smaller center in Newton, several centers in Wichita and a home dialysis center in McPherson. Registered nurse and local manager Katie Cooprider notes there are 30 million people nationally with kidney disease although fortunately only a relatively few must turn to dialysis.

The expensive procedure is paid for by Medicare and while most patients are 65 plus the local center serves some much younger. Eighteen is the minimum age for local care and once someone is on dialysis for three months, regardless of age, Medicare takes over payments -- the only part of Medicare funding persons under 65.

The Hutchinson center has 20 stations, each with a reclining chair-like bed, tubing and a machine that filters the patient's blood for three to four hours before they can go home. Patients have a small television screen and headphones to help pass time and most use the laborious process to catch up on sleep or rest. The local center has a staff of 16. Technicians monitor the patients to make certain there are no complications and at least one registered must be on duty during treatments.

Diabetes and high blood pressure are the principal contributors to kidney disease and the necessity of dialysis. Without the filtering of blood every other day, patients cannot get rid fluids and quickly become critically ill. Once on dialysis fluid intake must be limited to not more than two liters daily along with restricted salt diet. During the several hours of dialysis, only about a cup of blood is out of the body at any one time. All blood goes back into the patient's system after being filtered A transplant is the only realistic way a person can get off treatment once their kidneys go into total failure or what is known as end-stage renal disease.

Cooprider and Nurse Practitioner Darla Graham, who works for Dr. Fluck, say there are at least five patients who have been coming to the Hutchinson center for 15 years ... a strong statement to how the local facility can extend life and help patients for a long period after their disease reaches the point for dialysis. Fluck and Graham see patients at lest once each week during their treatment and two specialists from Wichita also visit the center.

The center starts treatment as early as 6 a.m. and continues as late as 9 p.m. Patients come for either a Monday, Wednesday and Friday session or on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. A few qualify for home dialysis. Depending on their treatment needs dialysis can be done as they sleep at night but most use a companion during the day to monitor and assist.

Hutchinson is fortunate to have Dr. Fluck and his increasingly in-demand specialty in our medical community. The DaVita Center and the medical professionals who treat dialysis patients, locally, are making it safer and easier for them to get the care and treatment they must have easier and closer to home.

Dan Deming, former general manager of Hutchinson radio station KWBW, is retired and is a Reno County Commissioner. He can be reached at 620-960-6733. Email him at dan.deming@cox.net.