There is no shortage of interesting events within Hutchinson and the surrounding areas!

Lip-sync battle

Lip sync singing in clubs, bars and at parties has become great fun for people. My first introduction to what lip-sync meant was back in 1989 when Milli Vanilli were outed as not singing their own songs when performing. The years of 1990 to 1992 saw a wave of lip-syncing controversies either related both to pop acts’ live and studio output. The act of lip-syncing means to synchronize one's lip movements with recorded speaking or singing and give the appearance of actual live performance. Lip-syncing became popular over the years as an entertainment activity, and is a whimsical way to express oneself through music and movement and not have to be able to carry a note!

Stage 9 is hosting Lip Sync 9, a local competition event consisting of teams and great fun. Featuring local people and businesses that created teams, the audience will make donations benefiting Stage 9 through their mobile device in honor of their favorite teams. The team that brings in the most donations will be declared the winners.

This Saturday, March 2 the battle goes down at 7:30 p.m. at the Sand Hills Event Center, 4601 N Plum St., Hutchinson. Tickets are available online at http://www.stage9hutch.com/tickets

Native American art

Native American Art is the focus of a free presentation hosted by Salina’s Smoky Hill Museum from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7. Special guest speakers America Meredith and Kelly Church will lead the event and share information on the history Great Plains Native American art and its role in the history of the area.

Meredith, who is of the Cherokee Nation, is the editor of First American Art Magazine, and an artist herself. Church, who is of the Odawa/Ojibwe/Potawatomi nations, is an accomplished painter, textile artist and is a fifth-generation basket weaver.

The presentation will be held at the First United Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall, 122 N. Eighth St. in Salina, just across the street from the Smoky Hill Museum.

Make a day of it and visit The Smoky Hill Museum before the event. The museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina. Admission is free.

Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W Iron Ave., Salina, is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Bonacci at Sandzen

A variety of wonderful happenings are going on at the Birger Sandzen Memorial Gallery.

As part of the Sandzen Gallery’s chamber music series, mezzo-soprano Mary Brown Bonacci will perform at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. Bonacci is accompanied by pianist J. Bradley Baker. Mary Brown Bonacci is an active vocalist performing regularly, spanning from musicals to opera. She is also an associate professor in applied voice and music theatre at Westfield State University, in Westfield, Massachusetts.

J. Bradley Baker is an accomplished soloist and collaborative pianist. Baker is a dedicated arts educator teaching music theory and coaching vocal students at Tabor College.

Formal kimono

Fabrics, fashion, history and Japan part of an upcoming discussion. As a lover of textiles and their cultural applications, I am looking forward to learning more about the history of the kimono, with a focus on the Japanese kimono. Dr. Karen Mack is presenting a lecture “From Geisha to Formal ー The Roots of Modern Formal Kimono.” Kimonos came into being during the Heian period (794-1192). The delicate and shifting of societal pressures, gender and meaning, shaped the kimono we are used to seeing today.

The presentation is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 at Birger Sandzen Memorial Gallery, 401 N 1st St, Lindsborg.

Jennifer Randall, a Hutchinson artist and organizer of Third Thursday, writes an arts and entertainment column for The Hutchinson News. Reach her at jenrandallart@yahoo.com.