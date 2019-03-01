Friday

Mar 1, 2019 at 12:01 AM


KSHSAA SUB-STATES

BOYS

CLASS 5A

EAST #1

Bonner Springs 72, DeSoto 60

Spring Hill 69, Shawnee Heights 58

EAST #2

Basehor-Linwood 64, KC Sumner 34

Topeka Seaman 61, St. Thomas Aquinas 44

EAST #3

Pittsburg 69, Topeka West 52

KC Schlagle 66, Emporia 63

EAST #4

KC Washington 42, Blue Valley Southwest 41

Lenexa St. James 70, Lansing 57

WEST #1

Maize 78, Wichita Northwest 42

Goddard Eisenhower 60, Arkansas City 51

WEST #2

Andover Central 68, Great Bend 26

Maize South 76, Andover 58

WEST #3

Wichita Carroll 46, Wichita Kapaun 32

McPherson 88, Newton 86 (ot)

WEST #4

Wichita Heights 69, Salina South 35

Salina Central 70, Hays 27



CLASS 2A

ARMA SUB-STATE

Yates Center 63, Humboldt 58

Pittsburg Colgan 44, Northeast Arma 27

BLUE RAPIDS SUB-STATE

McLouth 68, Oskaloosa 37

Republic County 57, Valley Heights 49

CONWAY SPRINGS SUB-STATE

Hutchinson Trinity 62, Garden Plain 57

Medicine Lodge 53, Sedgwick 44

LEOTI SUB-STATE

Plainville 76, Hoxie 73

Ellis 70, Leoti 45

MARION SUB-STATE

Mission Valley 61, Northern Heights 50

Hillsboro 59, Marion 53

MEADE SUB-STATE

Lakin 67, Pratt Skyline 48

Ness City 69, Stanton County 66

PLEASANTON SUB-STATE

Shawnee Maranatha 76, Lyndon 41

Lawrence Seabury 65, Central Heights 54

STERLING SUB-STATE

Inman 69, Bennington 42

Sacred Heart 54, Ellsworth 36



GIRLS

CLASS 6A

EAST #1

Blue Valley North 68, Blue Valley West 33

Olathe Northwest 59, SM East 48

EAST #2

Olathe East 55, SM North 21

Leavenworth 58, SM West 36

EAST #3

Olathe South 58, SM South 51

SM Northwest 51, Blue Valley Northwest 27

EAST #4

Olathe North 49, Blue Valley Stilwell 45 (3ot)

Shawnee Mill Valley 56, Olathe West 44

WEST #1

Liberal 45, Wichita West 13

Garden City 33, Lawrence Free State 27

WEST #2

Derby 68, Wichita Campus 38

Lawrence 64, Wichita Southeast 29

WEST #3

Topeka 56, Gardner-Edgerton 33

Manhattan 54, Dodge City 36

WEST #4

Wichita South 59, Wichita East 35



CLASS 4A

EAST #1

SM Miege 72, Fort Scott 12

Paola 50, Independence 37

EAST #2

KC Piper 82, Tonganoxie 14

Chanute 66, Anderson County 44

EAST #3

Baldwin 62, Atchison 21

Parsons 50, Louisburg 44

EAST #4

Labette County 61, Osawatomie 26

Eudora 50, Iola 22

WEST #1

Abilene 56, Mulvane 33

Wichita Trinity 60, Winfield 40

WEST #2

Nickerson 53, Chapman 50

Rose Hill 43, Augusta 37

WEST #3

Circle 51, Topeka Hayden 40

Pratt 38, Andale 36

WEST #4

Ulysses 43, Buhler 31

Wamego 42, Wellington 40



CLASS 3A

CANEY SUB-STATE

Cherryvale 65, Girard 62

Columbus 42, Baxter Springs 38

EUREKA SUB-STATE

Eureka 73, Erie 43

Burlington 64, Osage City 33

HAVEN SUB-STATE

Cheney 44, Halstead 38

Haven 57, Hesston 45

HOISINGTON SUB-STATE

Norton 55, Southeast of Saline 23

Russell 51, TMP-Marian 48

KISMET SUB-STATE

Scott City 50, Larned 41

Cimarron 46, Colby 43

MARYSVILLE SUB-STATE

Marysville 45, Pleasant Ridge 43

Nemaha Central 61, Sabetha 36

PERRY SUB-STATE

Jefferson West 53, KC Ward 43

Royal Valley 61, Wellsville 48

RILEY SUB-STATE

Clay Center 47, St. Marys 13

Riley County 49, Beloit 32



CLASS 1A

ALMA SUB-STATE

Rural Vista 64, Southern Cloud 29

Frankfort 39, Centralia 37

CLAY CENTER SUB-STATE

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 40, Burlingame 27

Hanover 53, Doniphan West 21

DODGE CITY SUB-STATE

South Central 57, Minneola 20

Pretty Prairie 53, Ingalls 43

EL DORADO SUB-STATE

Waverly 33, Chase County 29

Argonia 49, St. Paul 48

EMPORIA SUB-STATE

Olpe 68, Sedan 12

Caldwell 52, Berean Academy 48

GREAT BEND SUB-STATE

Central Plains 91, Osborne 22

Atwood 44, Quinter 31

PRATT SUB-STATE

Spearville 48, Central Christian 38

South Gray 54, Cunningham 43

WaKEENEY SUB-STATE

Golden Plains 41, Dighton 32 (ot)

Thunder Ridge 49, Otis-Bison 40