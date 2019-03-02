STERLING — Once the Sterling High School girls basketball team got off to a hot start, there was no looking back.

Sterling jumped out to a 16-1 lead before Canton-Galva High School began to make some shots. By then it was too late as the Eagles ended their season with a 58-34 loss in the sub-state semifinals.

Ending the year at 14-8, the future is bright for the Eagles even if the end was disappointing.

“We have a lot to build on,” Canton-Galva head coach Shelby Hoppes said. “Hopefully over the summer we can work and get better.”

After a 6-0 Sterling start less than a minute into the game, Hoppes called a timeout in an attempt to weather the storm.

But the Black Bears were far from finished.

Latia Moddelmog made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 6-1. Sterling responded with a 10-0 run. Alexa Bell ended the run on a layup, assisted nicely by Moddelmog. Bell even finished the first quarter with a 3-pointer, but Sterling still led by 13.

“We knew coming in they were going to pressure,” Hoppes said. “You can’t mimic that pressure in practice, but we could have handled that a lot better.”

The Eagles only mustered two points in the second quarter while Sterling scored 17 more.

The game was over by halftime, and maybe even the first quarter. But the Eagles came out of halftime fired up and had an excellent offensive half.

The Eagles doubled their first-half scoring in the third quarter alone. Sterling could not be stopped, however, and the home crowd rolled to victory.

Sterling is a team that will give top-seed Inman a run for its money Saturday in the sub-state championship. The Black Bears are fast and aggressive, which Hoppes respects.

“The team we just got beat by is a team I think we can mimic our game around,” Hoppes said. “They’re fast, they’re physical; that is a good basketball team.”

Canton-Galva graduates two seniors this year: Kaysha Unruh and Ashton Brewer. The seniors were the first thing Hoppes mentioned after the game.

“We only had two of them, but that’s a really good senior class,” Hoppes said. “Kaysha played her heart out every night, and Ashton got her opportunities.”

Saturday’s sub-state championship is scheduled for 4 p.m.