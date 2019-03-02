WICHITA — The Hutchinson Salthawks came away with the second-place trophy during the KSHSAA Class 6A Boys Bowling State Tournament on Friday at Northrock Lanes.

Hutchinson knocked down 2,924 pins to finish 160 pins behind state champion Wichita Haysville Campus (3,084). The rest of the teams in the field included Olathe Northwest (2,899), Garden City (2,875), Shawnee Mission Northwest (2,860), Lawrence Free State (2,825), Junction City (2,820), Shawnee Mission West (2,769) and Topeka Washburn Rural (2,743).

Dalton Hobbs led Hutchinson by rolling a 594 series (175-197-222), which placed him fourth overall in the individual standings. Olathe West’s Michael Anderson was the individual state champion after recording a 660 series (190-256-214).

Five more Salthawks finished among the 72 individuals in the field. Dakota Philbrick posted a 503 series (136-188-179) to claim 36th while Kaden Goldsmith secured a 486 series (142-132-212) to capture 43rd. Justin Frahm gave Hutchinson a 459 series (153-159-147) to finish 53rd, Tyler Lang added a 451 series (135-190-126) to place 57th and Jake Winchester chipped in a 441 series (187-154-100) to end up 61st.

The Salthawks’ Taylor Lang and Mackenzie Dunigan competed as individuals during the KSHSAA Class 6A Girls Bowling State Tournament on Friday at Northrock Lanes.

Lang rolled a 537 series (205-139-193) to finish 10th overall while Dunigan had a 454 series (159-154-141) to place 43rd in the field of 72 competitors.