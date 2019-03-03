Send events to:

life@salina.com

Sunday 3

Fundraiser dinner: Noon-1:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran, 255 S. Seventh. Spaghetti, salad, bread and desserts. Free-will offering. Carryout available. Fundraiser for Salina university professor who lost home in fire.

Open Gaming: 1-6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Youth and teens. No registration required.

Live Music with Dex Umekubo: 2 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe.

The Celtic Tenors in concert with the Salina Symphony: 4 p.m., Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe. Tickets: $40-$55. 827-1998 or salinasymphony.org.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 5:30 p.m., mini bingo, regular bingo at 6:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6, 1108 W. Crawford.

ABILENE — Plain Great Players present "Les Miserables": 2 p.m., Great Plains Theatre, 215 N. Campbell. Tickets: Students $10, Adults $15. (785) 263-4574, info@greatplainstheatre.com.

ABILENE — Bingo: 6 p.m., Abilene Elks Club, 417 N.W. Fourth.

LINDSBORG — Japanese Kimono History Lecture: 2 p.m., Birger Sandzén Gallery, 401 N. First. Presentation by Dr. Karen Mack, “From Geisha to Formal - The Roots of Modern Formal Kimono.”

McPHERSON — Landscapes by Kent Stucky exhibit: opening reception. 2-4 p.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Free and open to the public.

WILSON — BINGO: 2-4 p.m., Wilson Senior Center.

Monday 4

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required.

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 145B S. Santa Fe. Free tax assistance. (785) 829-8135.

Salina City Commission Meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

The Genealogist is in!: 4 and 5 p.m. , Campbell Room, Salina Public Library. Registration required.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.