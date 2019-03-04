Dear Readers: Today's SOUND OFF is about buying and selling animals online. -- Heloise

"Dear Heloise: The internet has made it possible to buy and sell animals online, but there are too many scams out there to trust these people. They will:

"Show a picture of an adorable kitten or puppy, but often this animal's picture is from some other website."Offer to use a 'courier service,' but won't tell you which service. They rarely show a phone number on their website."Want money sent to them by Western Union, MoneyGram or some other service, and they may tell you to lie about what the money is for when you're questioned."Have a problem once you pay. They can't send the pet because the carrier demands insurance or medical clearance, or some other bogus excuse.

"Please tell your readers to NEVER buy a pet online, or at least don't pay until you have the animal in your arms.

"For more information, go to: www.ipata.org." -- Michelle and Mike H., Defiance, Ohio

FAST FACTS

Dear Readers: Here are some other uses for plastic placemats:

Use to line shelves.Use under a pet's food dish or water bowl.Place under the coffee maker on the counter.Put under potted plants to keep dirt and water off the floor.

-- Heloise

ROBOCALLS

Dear Heloise: A while back, you printed a story from a woman who hated robocalls. First of all, they take advantage of the fact that most people are courteous. If it's a number you do not recognize, you can ignore the call. If you happen to pick up the phone, do not say anything -- just listen. Oftentimes, our voice activates the robocall. When you say "hello," the recording on the other end is signaled to start a sales pitch. -- Francis T., Lincroft, N.J.

Francis, robocalls selling all sorts of products and services have cropped up around the country. One of the worst is the IRS scam, which has robbed the American public of more than $300 million, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Many of the people affected were elderly. -- Heloise

SECURING HER PURSE

Dear Heloise: Whenever I shop in a store that has shopping carts, I always hook the child seat belts through my purse straps, just in case someone is tempted to walk off with it. Love your hints. -- Carol C., Eatontown, N.J.

Carol, be careful. Those straps can be undone very quickly, and it wouldn't be difficult for someone to come along and steal your purse when your back was turned. You're better off with a crossbody bag that you don't take off and leave in a shopping cart. -- Heloise

UTENSILS SLIDE ALL OVER

Dear Heloise: All my cooking utensils get tangled up in a drawer. How do I prevent this? -- Carrie-Ann in Ohio

First, put a small hand towel or kitchen towel in the drawer and secure it with thumbtacks. Next, place all utensils upside down in the drawer. This should solve the problem. You also can use a rubberized shelf liner in place of a towel. -- Heloise