Several Garden City USD 457 events have been postponed due to weather.

Jennie Wilson Elementary School postponed its annual Heroes’ Breakfast for local first responders, which was previously scheduled for Tuesday. The school will announce the new date at a later time.

Because Garden City High School postponed its final performance of "Evita" until Monday, several free, public concerts have been rescheduled. The jazz band concert, previously scheduled for Monday, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the GCHS auditorium. The GCHS band concert will now begin at 7:30 p.m. March 19 in the auditorium.