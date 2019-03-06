“I have sought for happiness everywhere, but I have found it nowhere except in a little corner with a little book." -- Thomas a Kempis, “The Imitation of Christ.”

My world changed irrevocably when I was about three years old and my Grandma Gerkin started reading to me. Although I don’t remember the title, I can still picture her reading one of her favorite books to me. A large book with illustrations, it was peopled with gods, heroes and other stories about ancient Greeks and Romans. Grandma introduced me to a world with flying horses, larger-than-life heroes and love which truly conquered all. That world was just slightly different from my daily life on a farm.

Grandma awakened my imagination, and nothing has been the same since then. As I grew up and went to school, I spent a lot of time with library books. My parents made sure that my siblings and I got to check out books from the Kinsley library regularly. It was a mixed blessing because sometimes we couldn’t find our library books, and sometimes we were reading them when we shouldn’t have been. I can still hear Dad saying, “Get your nose out of that book; it’s time to go to work.”

I changed and my life circumstances changed, but amid all those changes one thing remained constant: my love of books. I was, and am, a “bibliophile.” I continued reading and collecting books, blithely unaware of a major change which would impact my reading habit.

About ten years ago I bought my wife one of those new-fangled gizmos from Amazon called a Kindle. Carolyn enjoyed it so much that I got one shortly after. I’m now on my third Kindle, the current version holding 825 titles in digital format, any one of which I can call up and read instantaneously. Most of my current titles range in price from free to $1.99. Even current best-sellers are at least 30 to 50 percent less expensive than hardback or paperback versions.

Kindle has several advantages over traditional books, chief among them being its portability. Instead of lugging along a small library, my Kindle goes with me on airplanes, buses and driving trips. In airports and medical waiting rooms, I read my Kindle while everyone else checks their phone.

But reading on a Kindle is not the same as reading the real thing. I miss the tactile sensation of paper, the rustle of pages, even the process of “dog-earing.” I miss flipping through the previous pages to remind myself what I thought was important, or misleading, or needed to be thought through more carefully.

Those differences are insignificant when I’m reading just for pleasure, but in-depth reading requires more. Like savoring a gourmet dinner, reading thoroughly and comprehensively takes time. Time to focus on the ideas, time to let those ideas simmer and percolate, and time to meditatively digest those ideas, all while relishing the process.

Just as my college textbooks were marked up with highlighters, underlined words and phrases, and notes and questions in the margins, so too were the textbooks I used teaching. I had the nerve to suggest to my students they do the same. I got the usual protests, ranging from “I’m on scholarship, and I’m not supposed to mark up my textbooks,” to “If I mark it up, I won’t be able to sell it back, or they won’t pay me as much.” Legitimate concerns maybe, but still.

Yes, I can highlight and write notes on the books I read on Kindle. But the process is tedious and cumbersome, not at all the same as simply riffling through the pages of a previous chapter to see what I had focused on earlier.

Result? Several books started out as Kindle reads, then morphed into hardback or paperback versions. For example, I recently downloaded Judith Valente’s “How to Live: What the Rule of St. Benedict Teaches Us About Happiness, Meaning and Community.” The author, an award-winning journalist, spent several weeks over the period of three years at Mount St. Scholastica Monastery in Atchison. The book is a series of Valente’s reflections on Benedictine values and virtues and how we might apply them to our lives.

I started reading the Kindle version and I was hooked. I started highlighting, then said to myself, “This book is good enough to join my permanent collection of books I’ve read, then re-read and probably will read again.” I ordered a paperback copy, and since it arrived, I’ve been happily marking it up. I’m reminded of the good old days when I was marking up my philosophy text, choosing what to emphasize in class and trying to anticipate the questions my students might ask.

Judith Valente’s book has individual applications and discussion questions at the end of every chapter, making it an ideal choice for a book club.

P.S. “Memento mori,” and have a blessed Ash Wednesday.

Jim Schinstock is a retired philosophy instructor. Email: schinjc@yahoo.com