BOISE, Idaho — Kyle Schempp scored two goals to lead the Idaho Steelheads to a 4-1 win over the Wichita Thunder Wednesday night in ECHL play at Century Link Arena in Boise.

Wichita outshot Idaho 10-1 in the first 12 minutes of play, but the Steelheads scored on that shot with a goal by Schempp.

Schempp and Nolan Gluchowski each added a goal for Idaho in the second period.

Wichita finally broke the shutout when Keoni Texeira scored on a power play goal 66 seconds into the third period. Ralph Cuddemi and Dyson Stevenson had the assists.

Charlie Dodero replied with an unassisted, empty net goal with one second remaining in regulation.

Will Merchant, Mitch Moroz, Elgin Pearce, Henrik Samuelsson, Keegan Kanzig and Brady Norrish each had an assist for the Steelheads.

Tomas Sholl posted the win in goal with 33 saves. Dylan Wells had 20 saves in goal for Wichita.

Idaho improves to 35-30-2-2, while Wichita drops to 22-28-6-3. Idaho is in second place in the ECHL Mountain Division, while Wichita is in sixth place. The Thunder is 11 points out of fourth place, the cutoff for the playoffs, with 13 games remaining.

The two teams play again at 8:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Boise.

Wichita;0;0;1;—1

Idaho;1;2;1;—4

FIRST PERIOD — Scoring: 1. I Schempp (12) (Pearce, Norrish) 9:11. Penalties: I Gluchowki major (fighting) 4:14, W Stevenson major (fighting) 4:14, W Fournier (boarding) 13:03.

SECOND PERIOD — Scoring: 2. I Schempp (13) (Kanzing, Moroz) 9:05, 3. I Gluchowski (8) (Samuelsson, Merchant) 12:289-pp. Penalties: I Merchant (high sticking) :32, W Wilson (slashing) 10:39, I Petryk bench minor (unsportsmanlike conduct) 10:39, W Beaudry (slashing) 11:19, I Vala (tripping) 15:30, W Crevier-Morin major (fighting) 19:17, I Moroz major (fighting) 19:17, I Samuelsson (unsportsmanlike conduct) 19:17.

THIRD PERIOD — Scoring: 4. W Texeira (6) (Cuddemi, Stevenson) 1:06-pp. Penalties: W Van Stralen (holding) 6:47, W Beaudry (hooking) 13:04, Dodero (interference) 17:46.

Shots on goal — Wichita 15-8-11—34, Idaho 6-12-6—24. Saves — Wichita: Wells (L, 10-5-2-0, 57:46, 3 ga) 5-10-5—20. Idaho: Point (W, 21-10-0-0) 15-8-10—33.

Power plays — Wichita 1 for 3, Idaho 1 for 4. Penalties-minutes — Wichita 7-20, Idaho 7-20.

Referee — Normandin. Linesmen — Nevins, DeBaugh. Attendance — 3,554.