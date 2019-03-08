Nickerson's girls weathered an early storm, then when they needed it most, produced their own lightning strike.

The fifth-seeded Panthers took the lead for good with a seven-point third-quarter run and held Abilene at bay from the free-throw line in the fourth period Thursday night to knock off the No. 4 Cowgirls, 54-46, in a Class 4A state first-round game at Tony's Pizza Events Center.

"A-mazing," Nickerson senior forward Alex Altum said of the victory, after the Panthers were knocked out in the opening round last year at the 4A Division II tournament. "Last year we let the other team walk all over us and this year we weren't going to let that happen."

With the victory, Nickerson improved to 20-3 and advanced to today's 6:30 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Kansas City Piper (22-0). Abilene's season ended at 20-3.

Nickerson took a 31-27 lead into the fourth quarter and immediately began the free-throw line assault. The Panthers had just one field goal in the period but knocked down 21 of 27 foul shots.

"That was probably one of the biggest reason we won the game," said Altum, who was 10 of 12 from the line while the Panthers were 28 for 36 as a team. "Our free throws were really consistent."

So was the Panthers' work on the boards as they outrebounded Abilene, 36-18. Altum led Nickerson with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Nickerson also got 12 points each from Kieryn Ontjes and Brylee Engelland, while Madison Ontjes had 10.

It was a disappointing loss for Abilene, which last made it two years ago. Especially for seniors Sydney Burton and Hannah Willey, who led the team all year.

"We ran into a buzz saw and our shot wasn't there," said Abilene coach Molly Burton, whose Cowgirls shot just 27.9 percent, including 3 of 15 from 3-point range. "When they shot that well from the free-throw line, it was hard to beat.

"(The rebound disparity) was disappointing."

The Cowgirls were led by Sydney Burton with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Willey had 15 points and five boards.

"The heart our kids showed, I'm really proud of them," Molly Burton said. "Especially the seniors and the leadership they displayed.

"I think the future is bright for Cowgirls basketball.

Altum's two free throws with 3:02 left in the third quarter capped the decisive Nickerson run, putting the Panthers up 29-23. Abilene got within two late in the period but never got closer than three in the final period.

Nickerson shot 42.9 percent from the field and Abilene struggled, but the Cowgirls kept it close by forcing 21 turnovers with only nine of their own.

"We've been a good second-half team all year," said Nickerson coach Jon McLean.

Abilene held a 19-18 halftime advantage. "To get to the final four, I'm just so happy for the girls, happy for the community and happy for the parents."

Abilene led 14-6 after one quarter, but Nickerson stormed back to score the first 10 points of the second and grabbed the lead on a banked foul-line jumper by Carrie Schweizer.

Abilene, which missed its first seven shots of the quarter, went back in front on an Abi Lillard basket and Burton free throw. There were three ties and four lead changes in the period.

Abilene, which shot 30 percent in the half, got eight points from Burton and seven from Hannah Willey before the break. The Cowgirls forced 11 first-half Nickerson turnovers.

For the Panthers, who shot 38.9 percent in the half, Brylee Engelland had six points on a pair of 3-pointers before picking up her third foul late in the opening quarter. Nickerson outrebounded Abilene 18-7 in the half, with Aspen Apfel and Altum each grabbing seven.

Nickerson had five second-chance points at halftime to none for Abilene.